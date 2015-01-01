पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरु घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन:MBA में प्रवेश के लिए पहली मेरिट सूची 19 नवंबर को, 50 सीटों पर होगा एडमिशन

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित गुरु घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGU) के MBA कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए पहली मेरिट लिस्ट 19 नवंबर को जारी होगी। चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 20 से 23 नवंबर के बीच फीस जमा करनी होगी।
  • 11 नवंबर तक मिले आवेदनों के आधार पर जारी की जाएगी मेरिट लिस्ट
  • 20 से 23 नवंबर के बीच जमा कर सकेंगे ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन फीस

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर स्थित गुरु घासीदास सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी (GGU) के MBA कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए पहली मेरिट लिस्ट 19 नवंबर को जारी होगी। यूनिवर्सिटी में इस कोर्स के लिए 50 सीटें उपलब्ध हैं। चयनित छात्र-छात्राओं को 20 से 23 नवंबर के बीच फीस जमा करनी होगी। फीस जमा करने के लिए ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन दोनों तरह की सुविधाएं दी गई हैं।

मीडिया सेल प्रभारी प्रोफेसर प्रतिभा जे मिश्रा के मुताबिक, शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 में प्रवेश को लेकर वेबसाइट पर जानकारी दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि 25 से 27 नवंबर के बीच दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होगी। अगर इसके बाद भी सीटें खाली रहती हैं तो 28 नवंबर को तीसरी लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी। इस दौरान फीस एक और दो दिसंबर तक जमा करनी होगी। कक्षाएं एक दिसंबर से शुरू हो जाएंगी।

ग्रेजुएशन और पीजी एडमिशन के लिए दस्तावेज 24 तक होंगे जमा
वहीं, सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी में ग्रेजुएशन और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन में एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन जमा किए जा रहे हैं। छात्र-छात्राएं योग्यता, जाति, श्रेणी और अन्य सभी दस्तावेजों के ऑनलाइन 24 नवंबर तक जमा कर सकते हैं। इसका सत्यापन विभाग की प्रवेश समिति करेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस वर्ष प्रवेश परीक्षा नहीं हुई है। छात्र-छात्राओं को मेरिट के आधार पर प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है।

