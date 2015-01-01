पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट:बिलासपुर में हवाई सेवा शुरू करने को लेकर सुनवाई आज

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सरकार ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि कोरोना के कारण काम पूरा नहीं हुआ

बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट से संबंधित जनहित याचिका पर सोमवार को सुनवाई होगी। इसमें हाईकोर्ट में राज्य सरकार की तरफ से पूर्व में प्रस्तुत स्टेटस रिपोर्ट पर की गई कार्रवाई पर स्टेटस रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की गई है। इसमें एयरपोर्ट के लिए आवश्यक सिविल वर्क लगभग पूरा होने के बाद ओएलएस ईस्टर्न की टीम ने सर्वे कर लिया है, रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है। हालांकि प्रस्तुत रिपोर्ट की माने तो जो काम अक्टूबर अंत तक पूरे होने थे लेकिन अभी भी काम चल रहा है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार की संस्था मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ डिफेंस सेना जमीन राज्य सरकार को वापस दिलाने और डीजीसीए को 3-सी लाइसेंस से संबंधित शपथ-पत्र प्रस्तुत करना है। कोरोना लॉकडाउन के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में खुली सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। सोमवार को बिलासपुर हवाई सेवा के लिए दायर कमल दुबे व हाईकोर्ट प्रेक्टिसिंग बार एसोसिएशन की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई होगी। याचिका पर 20 अक्टूबर को हुई सुनवाई में कोर्ट ने 21 सितंबर को हुई सुनवाई में दिए आदेश से संबंधित जानकारी राज्य, केंद्र सरकार, डीजीसीए व मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ डिफेंस से मांगी थी। सुनवाई के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ शासन ने स्टेटस रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत कर ज्यादातर सिविल वर्क होने की जानकारी दी। इसमें बताया था कि 20-25 प्रतिशत जो काम काम बच गए हैं वह अक्टूबर के अंत तक पूरे हो जाएंगे। साथ ही बताया था कि 3-सी से 4-सी कैटेगरी लाइसेंस के लिए भी आवेदन कर चुके हैं। 3-सी कैटेगरी के एयरपोर्ट शुरू होते ही आगे के लिए डीजीसीए से 4-सी के लिए नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में निरीक्षण करने और कार्रवाई करने के लिए आवेदन किया है। राज्य शासन ने 14 अक्टूबर को 78.22 एकड़ जमीन सेना से वापस लेकर एयरपोर्ट को दे दी गई है। वहीं 4-सी कैटेगरी में उन्नयन के लिए लगने पर सेना के पास बची हुई 100 एकड़ जमीन को भी वापस लेने की मांग की है।

