सुनवाई:सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के 800 पदों के जारी विज्ञापन को हाईकोर्ट ने निरस्त किया

बिलासपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 21 सितंबर को जारी किया था विज्ञापन, वर्ग विशेष को आवेदन करने से वंचित पाया

हाईकोर्ट ने आयुष एसोसिएशन और बिलासपुर होम्योपैथी एसोसिएशन की याचिकाओं में सुनवाई करते हुए राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन छत्तीसगढ़ द्वारा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के 800 पदों के लिए जारी विज्ञापन को निरस्त कर दिया है। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की बेंच में हुई। स्वास्थ्य मिशन छत्तीसगढ़ द्वारा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के 800 पदों के लिए 21 सितंबर 2020 को विज्ञापन जारी किया था। पहले भी इन्हीं 800 पदों के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया था, जिसे हाईकोर्ट ने अपने 13 अगस्त 2020 को पारित आदेश के द्वारा निरस्त कर दिया था। जिसके खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ उच्च न्यायालय की डिवीजन बेंच में रिट अपील दायर की गई थी। 21 सितंबर 2020 को उसे वापस लेकर उसी दिन फिर से नया विज्ञापन जारी कर दिया। मामले की सुनवाई जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी की एकल पीठ में हुई। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के द्वारा आमजन को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से राष्ट्रीय राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य योजना 2017 बनाई गई। इसी योजना के अनुपालन में आयुष्मान भारत के गाइडलाइंस भी आए हैं। जमीनी स्तर पर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के पद का सृजन किया गया है। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य योजना के अनुसार सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी के लिए आयुष पद्धति से स्नातक भी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। परंतु राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन छत्तीसगढ़ ने 21 सितंबर 2020 को जारी विज्ञापन में आयुष स्नातकों को आवेदन देने से वंचित कर दिया था।

