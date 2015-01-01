पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:हावड़ा- अहमदाबाद ट्रेन के पीछे लगी मिल्क वैन हुई थी बेपटरी, इंजीनियरिंग विभाग जिम्मेदार, चार्जशीट भेजी गई

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
रेल प्रशासन ने एक महीना पहले नागपुर एंड पर हावड़ा- अहमदाबाद ट्रेन में लगी मिल्क वैन पलटने के मामले में जवाबदेही कर दी है। जांच रिपोर्ट में इंजीनियरिंग डिपार्टमेंट और उनके कुछ अधिकारियों को इसका जिम्मेदार माना गया है और पीडब्ल्यूआई को चार्जशीट भेज दी गई है। सीपीआरओ का कहना है कि संरक्षा रेलवे की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है और इस कारण लापरवाही सामने आने पर कार्रवाई होती है। हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल ट्रेन की एक मिल्क वैन पटरी से उतर गई थी। रेलवे ने इस घटना का कारण वैन के ब्रेक का वैगन के पहियों में सट जाना बताया था। इसे ठीक करने के बाद यात्री ट्रेन को रवाना किया गया जबकि मिल्क वैन को बिलासपुर में ही रखा गया। हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल ट्रेन अपने निर्धारित समय पर बिलासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची थी। यहां से ट्रेन रवाना ही हुई थी कि कोचिंग डिपो के पास ट्रेन के अंतिम छोर में लगी मिल्क वैगन अचानक बेपटरी हो गई। घटना के कारण ट्रेन करीब आधे घंटे देर से रवाना हुई थी। इसी मामले में रेल प्रशासन ने विशेषज्ञों की जांच कमेटी बनाई थी। इस कमेटी में संरक्षा, इंजीनियरिंग, टेक्निकल, मैकेनिकल और ट्रैफिक विभाग के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया गया था। इन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूआई यानी पाथवे इंस्पेक्टरों को दोषी पाया है। जिन्हें चार्जशीट सौंप दी गई है।

इंजीनयरिंग एसोसिएशन का विरोध
दक्षिणपूर्व मध्य रेलवे के इंजीनियरिंग एसोसिएशन ने भेदभावपूर्वक कार्रवाई करार दिया है। उन्होंने ज्ञापन में कुछ बड़े अधिकारियों के नाम लिखकर कहा है कि दो रेलपथ इंजीनियरों को मामले में दोषमुक्त नहीं बनाकर दीपावली का इनाम दिया गया है।

नियम से हुई है कार्रवाई : सरंक्षा दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे की प्राथमिकताओं में है। इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही की जांच रेल प्रशासन गंभीरता से करती है। इसमें नियमानुसार कार्रवाई होती है। इस मामले में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है।
-साकेत रंजन, सीपीआरओ, रेलवे

