वारदात:बेटे को गाली देने पर 15 बच्चों की मां को पति ने पीटकर मार डाला

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार, रतनपुर क्षेत्र की घटना, बेटी की सगाई रद्द

बेटे को गाली देने पर पति ने पत्नी को तीन घंटे तक लाठी से पीटा। इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी पति को हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों के 15 बच्चे हैं। घटना रतनपुर क्षेत्र की है। रतनपुर से कलमीटार जाने वाले मार्ग पर ग्राम जेंजराडीह है। धनुहार मोहल्ला निवासी बुधवारा बाई धनुहार पति संतोष 45 वर्ष के कुल 15 बच्चों में बड़े बेटे प्रकाश की शादी हो चुकी है और वह परिवार के साथ घर से थोड़ी दूर मकान बनाकर रहता है। बुधवार को महिला व उसके पति ने शराब पी। महिला घर में बैठकर अपने बेटे प्रकाश को गालियां दे रही थी। पति संतोष ने उसे कई बार मना किया फिर भी वह चुप नहीं हुई। इस बीच संतोष घर से डंडा ले आया और उसकी पिटाई शुरू कर दी। दोपहर 12 बजे से लेकर 3 बजे तक उसे पीटता रहा। इस बीच बच्चों ने बीच बचाव करने की कोशिश कर पर उन्हें धमकाकर भगा दिया। लगातार पिटाई से बुधवारा की मौत हो गई। बुधवारा के भाई ने गांव के सरपंच रमेश गोवाड़ा पिता लक्ष्मी प्रसाद 36वर्ष को सूचना दी तो वह मौके पर आया और थाने में बताया। पुलिस पहुंची। शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। सरपंच की रिपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

गांव वालों से दूर रहते हैं, राशन कार्ड भी नहीं बनवाए
सरपंच रमेश गोवाड़ा के अनुसार महिला के परिवार का गांव में आना-जाना कम है। वे लोगों से दूर रहते थे। तीर-घनुष लेकर दिनभर जंगल में ही भटकते हैं। बुधवारा व संतोष के 15 बच्चे हैं। इनमें से 8 लड़के व 7 लड़कियां है। अभी तक केवल प्रकाश की शादी हुई है। उसके बाद की बेटी की गुरुवार 4 फरवरी को सगाई होनी थी। घटना के बाद सगाई रद्द हो गई। परिवार ने अभी तक राशन कार्ड भी नहीं बनवाया और किसी सरकारी योजना का लाभ भी नहीं लेते हैं।

