विभाग की लापरवाही:पांच साल में जिले के 3.57 लाख बच्चों को नहीं लगा टीका, इन्हें टीबी, काली खांसी का खतरा

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

राजू शर्मा | अप्रैल 2014 से लेकर मार्च 2019 यानी पांच वर्षों में जिले में 3 लाख 57 हजार 499 बच्चे टीकाकरण से वंचित हो गए हैं। बीसीजी और डीपीटी जैसा समान्य टीका नहीं लग पाने से इन्हें टीबी, काली खांसी, गलघोंटू के साथ ही कोरोना का भी खतरा पैदा हो गया है। जरूरी टीका लगने से छूट जाने वाले ऐसे बच्चों की संख्या बिलासपुर जिले में 3 लाख 57 हजार 499 है। सीएच हैल्थ की वेबसाइट के आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि पांच सालों में सबसे कम टीका डीपीटी का लगा है। पांच साल में दो लाख 71 हजार 030 बच्चों को टीका लगना था, लेकिन सिर्फ 54172 बच्चों को ही लग पाया। दो लाख 16 हजार 858 बच्चे वंचित रह गए। 2016-17 और 2018-19 में डीपीटी का एक भी टीका नहीं लगा है। वहीं 2017-18 में सिर्फ 25 बच्चों को ही टीका लगाया गया था। पांच वर्ष में पांचों टीके को मिलाकर 13 लाख 55 हजार 150 बच्चों का टीकाकरण होना था लेकिन 9 लाख 97 हजार 651 बच्चों को ही टीका लग पाया। तीन लाख 57 हजार 499 बच्चे टीकाकरण से वंचित रह गए।

बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए सभी टीके जरूरी
शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर श्रीकांत गिरी ने बताया कि बच्चों को सभी टीके लगना बहुत जरूरी है। क्योंकि लो-इम्यूनिटी के कारण टीका ही बच्चों को बीमारियों से बचाता है। बीसीजी का टीका टीबी की बीमारी से बचाता है। खसरा खतरनाक बीमारी है, टीका लग जाने से बच्चे सुरक्षित रहते हैं, डीपीटी डिप्थीरिया का बचाव करता है। इसी तरह पोलियाे और विटामिन-ए इसलिए लगाया जाता है ताकि बच्चे इन बीमारियों की चपेट में न आएं। सबसे बड़ी बात है कि जो बच्चे टीके लगने से वंचित रह गए हैं वे घबराएं नहीं। एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर से मिलकर टीके लगवा सकते हैं। ऐसे बच्चों की डॉक्टर जांच करेंगे और फिर अलग से समय-सारिणी बनाएंगे कि इन्हें अब और कौन सा टीका लगना है। निर्धारित समय-सारिणी के अनुसार टीका लग जाने से वे उसी तरह सुरक्षित हो जाते हैं।

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम हो जाती है
शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर कतलम सिंह ध्रुव का कहना है कि टीका नहीं लगने से बच्चों की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम हो जाती है। टीके इसलिए लगाए जाते हैं ताकि बच्चे उस बीमारी की चपेट में न आएं। अगर टीका नहीं लगेंगे तो संक्रमित होने के चांस बढ़ जाते हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों में लगाए जाने वाले टीके हर बच्चों को बहुत ही जरूरी है। नहीं लगने से बच्चों को टीबी, खसरा का खतरा ज्यादा रहता है। वंचित बच्चों को कोरोना का भी खतरा रहता है। डॉक्टर कतलम सिंह ध्रुव ने ये भी बताया कि जो जिन बच्चों को टीका नहीं लगा है उसका मुख्य कारण है पलायन। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में लोग पलायन करने चले जाते हैं और उनके बच्चे टीके से वंचित हो जाते हैं।

पलायन है असली वजह-सीएमएचओ
बच्चे के टीकाकरण से वंचित होने के बारे में सीएमएचओ डॉक्टर प्रमोद महाजन का कहना है कि इसका प्रमुख कारण पलायन है। लोग ईंट-भट्टों और कमाने खाने बाहर चले जाते हैं, जिस कारण आंकड़े कम हो जाते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन बच्चों का टीकाकरण नहीं हो पाया है, उनकी तलाश चल रही है। ढूंढ़कर सभी को लगाया जाएगा।

कोरोना की वजह से 1752 बच्चे रह गए वंचित
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर मनोज सैम्युअल के अनुसार जो बच्चे टीकाकरण से चूके हैं उन्हें टीबी, डायरिया, खसरा सहित संबंधित बीमारी का खतरा रहता है। उन्होंने भी लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं होने का कारण पलायन ही बताया। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी के मुताबिक इस वर्ष कोरोना के कारण टीकाकरण में परेशानी हुई है। फिर भी कोशिश कर बच्चों को टीका लगाया है। इस वर्ष जिले में 22620 बच्चों का टीकाकरण होना था। 20868 बच्चों को टीका लगाया है। वहीं 1752 बच्चे टीकाकरण से वंचित रह गए हैं। इन्हें भी जल्द ढूंढ़कर टीका लगाया जाएगा।

