राजभाषा की हालत:सात साल में छत्तीसगढ़ी भाषा में केवल एक ही एफआईआर, आयोग की चिट्‌ठी पर बिल्हा थाने में दर्ज हुआ था मामला

बिलासपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • 2013 में सभी थानों को राज्य शासन की ओर से जारी किया गया था आदेश

सात साल पहले प्रदेश सरकार ने सभी थानों में चिट्‌ठी भेजकर हिंदी के साथ साथ राजभाषा छत्तीसगढ़ी में भी एफआईआर दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए थे पर अभी तक इसका उपयोग केवल एक ही बार हुआ है। 2013 में बिलासपुर जिले के बिल्हा थाने में एक केस छत्तीसगढ़ी में दर्ज किया गया था। इसके बाद प्रदेश के किसी थाने में इसकी पहल नहीं की गई। छत्तीसगढ़ी को राजभाषा का दर्जा मिलने के बाद उम्मीद जगी थी कि इसका उपयोग सरकारी दफ्तरों व कामकाज में होगा। राजभाषा आयोग के निर्देश पर सरकार ने पहल भी किया था। गृह मंत्रालय की ओर से 2013 में प्रदेश के सभी थानों को चिट्‌ठियां भेजी गई। कहा गया कि पीड़ित व्यक्ति यदि अपनी शिकायत छत्तीसगढ़ी भाषा में दर्ज कराना चाहे तो उसी में एफआईआर दर्ज करें। अब आदेश जारी हुए सात साल बीत चुके हैं पर अभी तक किसी थाने में इसका पहल नहीं हुई है। केवल बिलासपुर जिले के बिल्हा थाने में एक महिला की रिपोर्ट छत्तीसगढ़ी में दर्ज की गई थी। महिला जो बताती गई तत्कालीन टीआई आशीष वासनिक ने उसे अपनी हैंड राइटिंग में दर्ज किया।

महिला ने छेड़खानी की लिखाई थी रिपोर्ट, जिरह भी छत्तीसगढ़ी में
महिला ने सात साल पहले बिल्हा थाने में छत्तीसगढ़ी में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। पीड़िता ने जैसा कहा वैसा ही लिखा गया। केस कोर्ट में पहुंचा तो जिरह भी छत्तीसगढ़ी में हुई। फैसला जरूर हिंदी में हुआ। आरोपी को इसमें सजा भी हुई थी।

कोई दर्ज कराना चाहे जरूर होगा-एसपी
एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने कहा है वे राजभाषा का सम्मान करते हैं। यदि कोई छत्तीसगढ़ी में एफआईआर कराना चाहता तो जरूर करेंगे पर उनके कार्यकाल में अभी तक किसी ने मांग नहीं की है।

जो गति मिलनी चाहिए वह नहीं मिली-पूर्व अध्यक्ष
तत्कालीन राजभाषा आयोग के अध्यक्ष विनय कुमार पाठक ने सरकार को चिट्‌ठी लिखी थी। उसके बाद जो गति मिलनी चाहिए थी लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। छत्तीसगढ़ी में एफआईआर दर्ज किया जाना चाहिए।

