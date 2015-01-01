पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि:6 हजार पाने के लालच में आयकरदाताओं ने किसान बन कराया पंजीयन, राशि अटकी

बिलासपुर । सुनील शर्मा4 घंटे पहले
  • 18632 किसानों को नहीं मिली एक भी किश्त, गलत दस्तावेज देने का नतीजा

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि (पीएम-किसान) का लाभ केवल और केवल उस किसान को ही मिलता है, जिसके पास दो हेक्टेयर तक जमीन हो। पर बड़ी तादाद में जिले के उन लोगों ने भी किसान सम्मान निधि में पंजीयन करा लिया है, जो आयकर जमा करते हैं। इसका पता चलते ही कृषि विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया है। यही वजह है कि ऐसे लोगों की सूची कृषि विभाग ने आयकर विभाग के अधिकारियों से मांगी है। बताया जा रहा है कि सालाना 6 हजार रुपए पाने की लालच में उन्होंने ऐसा किया है। पीएम-किसान योजना के तहत जिले के 2 लाख 24 हजार 229 किसानों को लाभ मिलना है। इसमें 1 लाख 25 हजार 420 किसानों ने ही पीएम-किसान पोर्टल में पंजीयन कराया है। 18 हजार 632 किसानों को 22 माह में एक भी किस्त नहीं मिली है। योजना के तहत पहली किस्त अप्रैल से जुलाई, दूसरी किश्त अगस्त से नवंबर और तीसरी किस्त दिसंबर से मार्च तक मिलता है। हर किश्त दो हजार रुपए की है यानी सालभर में 6 हजार रुपए जमा हो रहा है। जिले में केवल 3 हजार 94 ऐसे किसान ही है जिन्हें पूरी छह किस्त मिल पाई है। बाकी किसानों के कई कारणों से सम्मान निधि नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इसमें सबसे बड़ी गड़बड़ी यह है कि बड़ी तादाद में ऐसे लोगों ने भी खुद को पात्र किसान बताकर पंजीयन करा लिया है, जो आयकर जमा करते हैं। जबकि आयकर जमा करने वालों को इस योजना का लाभ नहीं मिल सकता है। इसका खुलासा आधार कार्ड अनिवार्य किए जाने के बाद हुआ। दरअसल योजना की शुरुआत में आधार कार्ड देना अनिवार्य नहीं था। चूंकि आधार कार्ड, बैंक का अकाउंट नंबर लिंक है लिंक है, ऐसे में पता चला कि आयकर दाताओं ने भी पंजीयन करा रखा है। ऐसे लोगों की संख्या हजारों में भी हो सकती है। आयकर दाता होने की वजह से इन्हें सम्मान निधि नहीं मिली वहीं जिन्होंने अपना अकाउंट नंबर से बगैर लिंक हुआ मोबाइल नंबर दिया है, उनकी सम्मान निधि भी रोकी गई है।

जिन्होंने गलत दस्तावेज दिए, वे अधिकारियों से करें संपर्क
जो किसान इस योजना में अपना पंजीयन नहीं कराए हैं या पंजीयन में बैंक खाता नंबर, आईएफएससी कोड, आधार नंबर में त्रुटि के कारण किस्त प्राप्त नहीं हो रहा है, वे अपना आवेदन, भूमि विवरण का राजस्व अभिलेख, बैंक खाता की कापी, आधार कार्ड की कापी व अपात्र की श्रेणी में नहीं होने का घोषणा पत्र लेकर अपने क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण कृषि विकास अधिकारी या ब्लॉक के वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी से संपर्क कर पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। ऐसे किसानों के लिए ब्लॉक स्तर पर शिविर लगाया जाएगा।

जिले में 22 माह में केवल 3094 किसानों को ही पूरी छह किस्त
किसानों की संख्या - किस्तों की संख्या
1 लाख 6 हजार 788 - पहली किस्त
93 हजार 401 - दो किस्त
68 हजार 382 - तीन किस्त
58 हजार 853 - चार किस्त
44 हजार 926 - पांच किस्त
3 हजार 94 - छह किस्त
(स्राेत-कृषि विभाग)

मामले की जांच कराएंगे
"बिलासपुर कलेक्टर डॉ.सारांश मित्तर ने इस मामले में जांच कराने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे इस संबंध में कृषि विभाग और आयकर विभाग से पूछेंगे और जिन आयकर दाताओं ने पंजीयन कराया है, उनका पंजीयन निरस्त कराया जाएगा ताकि पात्रों को ही योजना का लाभ मिले।"
- डॉ.सारांश मित्तर, कलेक्टर, बिलासपुर

आयकर की सूची से होगा खुलासा
"पीएम किसान पोर्टल में कई अपात्रों ने भी पंजीयन करवा लिया है। इनकी राशि रोकी गई है। इसके अलावा गलत डाटा भी दिया गया है। बड़ी तादाद में आयकर दाताओं ने भी खुद पंजीयन कराया है। इनकी जानकारी आयकर विभाग से मांगी गई। सूची मिलने पर ऐसे लोगों की संख्या का खुलासा होगा।" -शशांक शिंदे, उप संचालक कृषि विभाग

