सट्टा गिरोह पर शिकंजा:गोवा से संचालित हो रहा था बिलासपुर में आईपीएल पर सट्टा; एक करोड़ की पर्ची सहित 5 गिरफ्तार

बिलासपुर36 मिनट पहले
सटोरिये इतने शातिर हो गए हैं कि गोवा में बैठकर बिलासपुर में आईपीएल पर सट्टा लगवा रहे हैं। बिलासपुर पुलिस की टीम ने गोवा में छापा मारकर ऐसे ही 5 सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • बिलासपुर पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम ने गोवा में मारा छापा, 3 सटोरिये वहां से पकड़े गए
  • छापा पड़ा तो दो दुर्ग की लॉज में आकर छिपे, एक करोड़ की सट्टा पर्ची बरामद

छत्तीसगढ़ में ड्रग्स के बाद अब क्रिकेट पर लगने वाले सट्टे का कनेक्शन भी गोवा से जुड़ गया है। सटोरिये इतने शातिर हो गए हैं कि गोवा में बैठकर बिलासपुर में आईपीएल पर सट्टा लगवा रहे हैं। बिलासपुर पुलिस की टीम ने गोवा में छापा मारकर ऐसे ही 5 सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों से एक करोड़ की सट्टा पर्ची बरामद हुई है।

शहर में हुई कार्रवाई के बाद पता चला था कि गोवा से सट्टे का संचालन हो रहा है। इस संबंध में गोवा पुलिस को भी सूचना दी गई। इसके बाद एक टीम बनाकर गोवा में छापा मारा गया। वहां से पुलिस ने दयालबंद बिलासपुर निवासी राजेश गांधी व अमन गांधी और कटनी निवासी महेंद्र पटेल को गिरफ्तार किया। उनके पास से 50 लाख की सट्टा पर्ची बरामद हुई।

छापे के दौरान गोवा से भागे दो आरोपी दुर्ग में छिपे
पूछताछ में पता चला कि छापामारी के दौरान दो आरोपी गोवा से भागकर दुर्ग में छिपे हैं। इस पर पुलिस ने दुर्ग के देवांगन लॉज में दबिश देकर सरकंडा बिलासपुर निवासी राजा उर्फ राजेश बजाज और महेश कमलानी को गिरफ्तार किया। पकड़े गए सभी आरोपियों के पास से 54 हजार रुपए, 50-50 लाख रुपए की सट्‌टा पर्ची, 7 मोबाइल और एलईडी टीवी जब्त की है।

एक माह में 33 मामलों में 52 सटोरिये हुए गिरफ्तार
बिलासपुर पुलिस ने पिछले एक माह में 33 स्थानों पर छापामारी की है। शहर भर में हुई इस कार्रवाई में 52 सटोरियों को गिरफ्तार कर करीब 4.5 लाख रुपए और करोड़ों की सट्टा पट्टी बरामद की गई है। इसी बीच कार्रवाई के दौरान जानकारी प्राप्त हुई की शहर के कुछ लोग राज्य के बाहर जाकर क्रिकेट सट्टा का संचालन कर रहे हैं।

