मनमानी:आईआरसीटीसी ने बढ़ा दिए खाने के दाम, 55 की वेज थाली 70 में

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फूड संचालकों ने कोरोना काल में सामान के दाम बढ़ाने किया था आवेदन, आईआरसीटीसी का बहाना- इसके बाद ही की गई है बढ़ोत्तरी

आईआरसीटीसी ने कोरोना काल के बाद गुपचुप तरीके से खाने-पीने के दामों में वृद्धि कर दी है। स्टेशन कैंपस के जनाहार केंद्र और दूसरी जगह पर जिस वेज थाली की कीमत 55 रुपए थी। अब उसके 70 रुपए वसूले जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा 70 रुपए की अंडा करी वाली नॉनवेज थाली 80 और 90 की चिकन करी वाली थाली के 120 रुपए वसूले जा रहे हैं। दामों में यह बदलाव चिकन और अंडा बिरयानी में भी किया गया है। आईआरसीटीसी के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि लाइसेंस फूड संचालकों ने दाम बढ़ाने का आवेदन किया गया था। इसके बाद ही इसे अमल में लाया जा रहा है। यह व्यवस्था बिलासपुर स्टेशन के अलावा रायपुर, लखनऊ, दिल्ली, बनारस, हावड़ा, सियालदा, कानपुर, प्रयागराज समेत अन्य जगहों पर कर दिया गया है। कई स्टेशनों में फिलहाल इसे लागू नहीं किया गया है। लेकिन जिन स्टेशनों में मुसाफिरों की गतिविधियां तेज हो रही है, वहां इसे निर्देशों का पालन तत्काल करवाया जा रहा है। आईआरसीटीसी के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि वे सलेक्टेड जगहों पर इसे लागू करवाने पर जोर दे रहे हैं। केस टू केस यह देखा जा रहा है कि कहां पैसेंजर ट्रेनों में सफर करने को लेकर सक्रिय हैं और इसके आधार पर वहां लाइसेंसी फूड संचालकों को दामों को बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मुसाफिर लगातार बढ़े दामों का विरोध कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि फूड संचालकों ने अपने हिसाब से दामों को बढ़ा दिया है। इसके चक्कर में उनसे ज्यादा पैसे लिए जा रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ आईआरसीटीसी का दावा है कि बढ़े हुए दाम सिर्फ उन सामान पर लगाए जा रहे हैं जिसे तैयार करने में थोड़ी दिक्कत आ रही है। उनका कहना है कि स्टैंडर्ड वेज थाली, नॉनवेज थाली के अलावा चिकन और अंडा बिरयानी को छोड़कर बाकी सामान के दाम नहीं बढ़ाए गए हैं। बाकी खाने-पीने के सामान पर पुराने दाम ही लागू हैं।

पार्सल कह बैठाकर खिला रहे खाना
आईआरसीटीसी ने अभी भी जनाहार केंद्र और बाकी फूड संचालकों को खाने-पीने के सामान को बतौर पार्सल ले जाने की छूट दी है। पर बिलासपुर स्टेशन में मुसाफिर या आम लोगों को स्टेशन कैंपस में पहले की तरह होटल में बैठकर खाते देखा जा सकता है। स्पेशल ट्रेनों में कोरोना के चलते किसी भी व्यक्ति को चढ़ने को छूट नहीं दी गई है। फिर भी सामान बेचने वाले बोगियों में चढ़ रहे हैं। कुछ शिकायतकर्ताओं ने इसकी फोटो खींचकर अधिकारियों को उपलब्ध करवाई है। पर जांच के नाम पर मामला ठंडा है।

वसूली के फेर में नहीं बेच रहे जनता खाना
बिलासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के अधिकांश स्टॉलों में जनता खाना उपलब्ध नहीं है। पहले तो स्टॉलों पर जानबूझकर जनता खाना रखा नहीं जाता था, लेकिन अब कोरोना की बात कहकर इसकी अनुमति नहीं मिली है। इसके चलते ही लोगों से वसूली का दौर जारी है। स्पेशल ट्रेनों में अधिक किराया और खाने-पीने के दाम में बढ़ोत्तरी ने मुसाफिरों की परेशानी और बढ़ा दी है। इसकी शिकायतें हो रही हैं, पर सुनवाई नहीं। इसलिए ही सबकुछ यूं ही चल रहा है।

कुछ सामान के दाम बढ़े, बैठाकर खिलाने की मंजूरी मिली : फूड स्टॉल में कुछ सामान के दाम बढ़ाए गए हैं। मुझे पूरी तरह से जानकारी नहीं है। मुसाफिरों को होटल में बैठाकर खाने पीने की छूट देने की मंजूरी मिल गई है। इसमें कोई परेशानी जैसी बात नहीं है।
-जेरॉल्ड एस, प्रभारी प्रबंधक, आईआरसीटीसी

