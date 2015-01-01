पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:कामाख्या-एलटीटी साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन अब 29 दिसंबर तक चलेगी

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा यात्रियों की बेहतर यात्रा सुविधा हेतु कामाख्या-एलटीटी-कामाख्या के मध्य अतिरिक्त सुपरफास्ट साप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का परिचालन किया जा रहा है। गाड़ी संख्या 02256 कामाख्या-एलटीटी प्रत्येक शनिवार को कामाख्या से 26 दिसम्बर से तथा गाड़ी संख्या 02255 एलटीटी-कामाख्या प्रत्येक मंगलवार को एलटीटी से 29 दिसम्बर से अगली सूचना तक चलेगी। गाड़ी संख्या 02256 कामाख्या-एलटीटी साप्ताहिक स्पेशल प्रत्येक शनिवार को कामाख्या से 18.00 बजे रवाना होगी तथा दूसरे दिन रायगढ़ स्टेशन में आगमन 23.08 बजे प्रस्थान 23.10 बजे, तीसरे दिन बिलासपुर स्टेशन में आगमन 01.15 बजे प्रस्थान 01.30 बजे, रायपुर स्टेशन में आगमन 03.00 बजे प्रस्थान 03.05 बजे, गोंदिया स्टेशन में आगमन 05.58 बजे प्रस्थान 06.00 बजे होते हुए 21.30 बजे एलटीटी पहुंचेगी । इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 02255 एलटीटी-कामाख्या साप्ताहिक स्पेशल प्रत्येक मंगलवार को एलटीटी से 13.15 बजे रवाना होगी तथा दूसरे दिन गोंदिया स्टेशन में आगमन 03.11 बजे प्रस्थान 03.13 बजे, रायपुर स्टेशन में आगमन 05.43 बजे।

