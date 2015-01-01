पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा:कोविड वेस्ट उठना बंद, जांच सेंटरों में बढ़ रहा ढेर

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कचरा उठाने वाली कंपनी ने चिट्‌ठी लिखकर कहा-जून महीने से नहीं हुआ भुगतान

बिलासपुर में कोविड अस्पताल, सिम्स और सीएमएचओ दफ्तर से निकलने वाला कचरा अब नहीं उठाया जा रहा। कोविड वेस्ट का काम करने वाली कंपनी ने अब यहां काम बंद करने का एलान कर दिया है। वजह यह है कि कंपनी को जून महीने से भुगतान नहीं किया गया। कंपनी ने सिम्स अस्पताल, कोविड अस्पताल और सीएमएचओ दफ्तर को लेटर के जरिए सूचना दी है कि अब वो कोविड वेस्ट नहीं हटाएंगे। बिलासपुर में कोविड वेस्ट को हटाने और इसे नष्ट करने का काम एनवायरकेयर नाम की कंपनी कर रही थी।

कई बार भुगतान करने कहा लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं
कंपनी ने अपने लेटर में साफ तौर पर कहा है कि जून महीने से लगातार कंपनी अस्पताल से पेमेंट को लेकर बात कर रही है। कोविड वेस्ट कलेक्शन, उसकी हैंडलिंग और ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के बाद उसके ट्रीटमेंट का काम कंपनी कर रही है। लेकिन अस्पताल की तरफ से उसे पेमेंट को लेकर अब तक कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया है। कई महीनों से मुफ्त में काम करने की वजह से कंपनी के लिए अब और आगे इसी तरह से काम कर पाना मुमकिन नहीं है।

कंपनी ने बढ़ा दिया कचरा उठाने का रेट, इसलिए रुका भुगतान
इधर सिम्स की पीआरओ डॉक्टर आरती पांडेय का कहना है मैं अपने आइसोलेशन सेंटर से कचरा उठवाती हूं। इसके आगे वह डिस्पोज हो रहा है या नहीं इसकी जानकारी लेकर ही बता पाऊंगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि पुराना भुगतान पूरा कर दिया गया है। लेकिन कचरा उठाने वाली कंपनी ने नए रेट बनाए हैं। जो पहले से ज्यादा हैं। उसका भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए कंपनी ने सीएमएचओ को पत्र जारी कर कचरा नहीं उठाने को कहा है। अब कमिश्नर की बैठक में तय होगा कि नई दरों से कचरा उठाने वाली कंपनी को भुगतान किया जाए या नहीं।

इन जगहों से भी होगा कलेक्शन बंद
सिम्स का 3 लाख 15 हजार 232, जिला कोविड हॉस्पिटल बिलासपुर का 3 लाख 69 हजार 162, जिला हॉस्पिटल जांजगीर चांपा का 2 लाख 82 हजार 100 रुपए और सीएमएचओ दफ्तर बिलासपुर का 4 लाख 26 हजार 180 रुपए बकाया है। इन जगहों से भी अब कोविड वेस्ट कलेक्शन बंद कर दिया जाएगा। कंपनी के कुल 13 लाख 92 हजार 674 रुपए बकाया हैं। जाहिर है कोविड वेस्ट जब हटाया नहीं जाएगा तो इसका असर लोगों की सेहत पर पड़ेगा।

