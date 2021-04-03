पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब तस्कर पर शिकंजा:IG ऑफिस में तैनात CRPF जवान सहित 3 लोग तस्करी करते बिलासपुर में गिरफ्तार, 9 लाख की शराब बरामद

बिलासपुर19 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने शराब की तस्करी करते CRPF जवान सहित 3 लोगोे को गिरफ्तार किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने शराब की तस्करी करते CRPF जवान सहित 3 लोगोे को गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • आबकारी उपायुक्त ने नेहरू नगर, मस्तुरी क्षेत्र में की कार्रवाई, मध्य प्रदेश और पंजाब से लाकर बेचते
  • दो आरोपियों को रंगे हाथ पकड़ा तो खुला सारा रैकेट, जवान निकला आरोपियों का सरगना

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में आबकारी विभाग ने शनिवार को 3 लोगों को शराब की तस्करी करते गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों में IG ऑफिस में तैनात CRPF जवान भी शामिल है। अलग-अलग की गई कार्रवाइयों में टीम ने 9 लाख रुपए की महंगी और ब्रांडेड शराब बरामद की है। आरोपी पंजाब और मध्य प्रदेश से शराब लाकर बेचते थे। कार्रवाई नेहरू नगर और मस्तुरी क्षेत्र में की गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रायपुर की ओर से अवैध शराब लेकर एक गाड़ी के आने की सूचना मिली थी। इस पर आबकारी विभाग ने घेराबंदी की। इस दौरान एक सेंट्रो कार आती दिखाई दी तो उसे रुकवाया गया। कार की तलाशी लेने पर उसमें से 3 पेटी विदेशी ब्रांड की शराब को बरामद हुई। उसकी कीमत करीब 2 लाख रुपए से अधिक बताई जा रही है। कार CRPF जवान गणेश जैन चला रहा था।

पकड़े गए आरोपियों के मोबाइल पर कॉल आने के चलते पता चला
एक दिन पहले आबकारी विभाग ने एक आरोपी मुकेश पांडेय को पकड़ा था। उससे पूछताछ में नेहरू नगर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले मनोज खन्ना से लेने की बात सामने आई। इस पर टीम ने मुकेश खन्ना को गिरफ्तार किया। उसके पास से 2.27 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की विदेशी ब्रांड की शराब बोतलें बरामद हुईं। मनोज से पूछताछ हो रही थी। इसी दौरान उसके मोबाइल पर कॉल आया। उसी से तस्करी के तार जुड़े।

इस तरह गिरफ्त में आ गया CRPF का जवान
आरोपी मनोज की मोबाइल पर लगातार रायपुर से फोन आ रहा था। उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो पता चला कि कॉल करने वाला CRPF जवान गणेश जैन है। वह ही शराब की तस्करी को हैंडिल करता है। इस पर आबकारी विभाग ने 5 टीमें बनाई और रायपुर से आने वाली खेप को ट्रेस किया। आबकारी उपायुक्त नीतू ठाकुर ने बताया कि CRPF जवान अपनी ID के दम पर डराकर तस्करी कर रहा था।

