पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहार:गुलजार रहा बाजार, बर्तन, कपड़े और पूजन सामग्री बिकी

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शुक्रवार को रुप चौदस और धनतेरस पर बाजार खरीदारों से गुलजार रहा। सुबह से ही लोग खरीदारी के लिए घरों से निकलने लगे थे। दोपहर में शहर से शाम तक शहर के बाजारों में अच्छी रौनक रही। कोरोना महामारी के कारण लॉकडाउन के बाद बाजार में ऐसा लगा मानों पूरा शहर सड़क पर निकल आया है। गुरुवार को धनतेरस की खरीदी के बाद शुक्रवार को धनतेरस व रुप चौदस पर भी बाजार पूरे दिन गुलजार रहा। सुबह से कपड़े, बर्तन,ज्वेलरी, फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स के समानों की खरीदी में लोग मशरूफ रहे। इसके साथ पूजन सामग्री, रंगोली, की खरीदी में महिलाएं ज्यादा दिखीं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से भी लोग बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए पहुंचे। जाम भी लगता रहा लेकिन इससे खरीदारी करने निकले लोगों का उत्साह और भी बढ़ता गया। शहर के सभी बाजारों में ग्राहकों की भीड़ दिखी। बाजार के अंदर वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहा फिर भी वाहन चलते रहे और पुलिस के जवान व्यवस्था बनाने में जुटे रहे। फुटपाथ के अलावा कपड़ों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के शो रूम में भी लोग बड़ी संख्या में नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें