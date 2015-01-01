पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरवाही उपचुनाव:जोगी के गढ़ से पूरा होगा कांग्रेस का टारगेट '70' या खिलेगा कमल, फैसला आज; सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना

गौरेलाएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के लिए मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो रही है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन से खाली हुई इस सीट के लिए 3 नवंबर को मतदान हुआ था।
  • पेंड्रा रोड स्थित गुरुकुल विद्यालय परिसर में होगी मतगणना, 21 चक्रों में होगी गिनती
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन से खाली हुई थी सीट, 8 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के लिए मतगणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो रही है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के निधन से खाली हुई इस सीट के लिए 3 नवंबर को मतदान हुआ था। पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है, जब जोगी परिवार से कोई चुनावी मैदान में नहीं था। ऐसे में देखना है कि मरवाही जीतकर कांग्रेस का 70 सीटों का टारगेट पूरा होगा या फिर यहां भाजपा कमल खिलाएगी।

पेंड्रा रोड स्थित गुरुकुल विद्यालय परिसर में 286 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए मतगणना 21 चक्रों में होगी। इसके लिए एक दिन पहले सोमवार को राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के बीच रिहर्सल भी की गई। इस चुनाव में भाजपा और कांग्रेस सहित 8 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। दूसरी ओर छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) ने अपने प्रत्याशियों का पर्चा खारिज हो जाने के बाद भाजपा का समर्थन किया है।

पहले डाक मतपत्र गिने जाएंगे, 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम के वोटों की गिनती
गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मरवाही के कलेक्टर डोमन सिंह ने बताया, सबसे पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती इसके बाद सुबह 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम के वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। मतगणना के लिए 4 कक्ष बनाए गए हैं। इनमें से 3 में ईवीएम और एक कक्ष में डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती होगी। पहले कक्ष में 6 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। दूसरे और तीसरे कक्ष में 4-4 टेबल व डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती के लिए भी 4 टेबल लगाए गए हैं।

इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

  • अभ्यर्थियों के मतगणना अभिकर्ता मतगणना केंद्र में किसी भी प्रकार की वस्तु जैसे- पेन, पेंसिल, केलकुलेटर आदि ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।
  • सभी आवश्यक सामग्री निर्वाचन कार्यालय द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
  • मतगणना केंद्र में मोबाइल ले जाने पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध होगा।
  • प्रवेश पासधारी मतगणना अभिकर्ता जिस कक्ष के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं, वे सिर्फ उसी कक्ष में रह सकते हैं। अन्य कक्षों में जाना प्रतिबंधित होगा।

मरवाही विधानसभा सीट

  • कुल मतदाता : 1 लाख 91 हजार 4
  • कुल वोटिंग : 1 लाख 48 हजार 772 (77.89%)
  • पुरुष मतदाता : 79.69 प्रतिशत
  • महिला मतदाता : 76.20 प्रतिशत
  • थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता : 75 प्रतिशत

यह उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में, मुख्य मुकाबला कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच

उम्मीदवारपार्टी
डॉ. गंभीर सिंहभाजपा
डॉ. केके ध्रुवकांग्रेस
उर्मिला मार्कोराष्ट्रीय गोंडवाना पार्टी
रितु पेन्द्रामगोंडवाना गणतंत्र पार्टी
पुष्पा कोर्चेअंबेडकराइट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया
वीर सिंह नागेषभारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी
लक्ष्मण पोर्तेभारतीय सर्वजन हिताय पार्टी
सोनमति सलामनिर्दलीय
