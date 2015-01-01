पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीएसटी:बिलासपुर रेंज में वैट असेसमेंट के सबसे ज्यादा 51326 मामले पेंडिंग

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आय-व्यय का व्यौरा नहीं दे रहे कारोबारी, इधर रायपुर में 47,380 तो दुर्ग रेंज में 41352 प्रकरण लंबित हैं

वैट के पांच साल पुराने पेंडिंग मामले में सेल्फ असेसमेंट कर आय-व्यय का ब्यौरा नहीं देने के मामले में बिलासपुर रेंज प्रदेश में सबसे आगे है। वित्तीय वर्ष 2015-16 और 2016-17 के दौरान वैट, सीएसटी और ईटी के लगभग 51326 और रायपुर में 47380 मामले बने।

दुर्ग में यह 41352 है। पूरे प्रदेश के आंकड़ों को मिला दें तो इसकी संख्या 1 लाख 40 हजार से ज्यादा है। इसमें कारोबारियों की संख्या 46836 है। सिर्फ दुर्ग रेंज में टैक्स डिमांड की राशि 550 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक अनुमानित है।

जीएसटी लागू होने के पहले दुर्ग रेंज में 40 हजार से अधिक व्यापारियों पर वैट, सीएसटी और ईटी से संबंधित प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए। वर्ष 2015-16 में 21947 और वर्ष 2016-17 में 19407 प्रकरण बने। इस तरह दोनों वर्षों में कुल 41352 प्रकरण बने। इनमें 21,653 प्रकरण लंबित हैं।

सर्किल इंचार्ज को फार्म जारी का अधिकार दें- चौबे

कैट के मीडिया प्रभारी संजय चौबे ने बताया कि कैट ने विभाग से कुछ मांग की है। इनमें वर्ष 2016-17 के छोटे एवं लघु व्यापारियों का सेल्फ असेस्मेंट किया जाए। टैक्स बकाया से संबंधित योजनाओं को लागू करें। कर वसूली से संबंधित समाधान योजना शुरू करें। प्रारूप 18 देने वाले कारोबारियों को शीघ्र रिफंड दें। सी-फॉर्म, एफ-फॉर्म, एन-फॉर्म का अधिकार दिया जाए।

एक लाख से अधिक प्रकरण हैं छग में

वैट का सेल्फ असेसमेंट नहीं करने वाले कारोबारियों की संख्या पूरे राज्य में एक लाख से अधिक है। इनमें से दुर्ग रेंज के 13,784 कारोबारी हैं। बिलासपुर में ऐसे लोगों की संख्या सबसे अधिक बताई जा रही है। इसके बाद रायपुर के कारोबारियों की संख्या है। इन सभी पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

लंबित 8 हजार से अधिक के मामलों में खाते सील

सीए सुभाष अग्रवाल ने बताया कि वैट और जीएसटी निवेश के मामलों में करीब 7500 कारोबारियों ने जवाब नहीं दिया। उनके खाते सील करने की कार्रवाई की गई है। बैंकों ने उन पंजीकृत खातों में ट्रांजेक्शन बंद कर दिया है। जब तक प्रकरण की सुनवाई पूरी नहीं हो जाती, खाते सील रहेंगे।

कार्रवाई को तीन भाग में बांटा

विभाग ने रकम और टैक्स की डीमांड के आधार पर प्रकरणों को 3 भागों में बांटा। शून्य से एक करोड़ तक के प्रकरणों को एसीटीओ को दिया। 1 से 10 करोड़ के बीच जीएसटी अफसरों को और 10 करोड़ या इससे अधिक प्रकरणों को सहायक आयुक्त के जिम्मे दिया गया।

31 दिसंबर तक का मौका इसके बाद होगी कार्रवाई : वर्ष 2015 के बाद से अभी तक 12 बार वैट का सेल्फ असेस्मेंट की तारीखें बढ़ाई जा चुकी हैं। इसके बाद भी एक लाख से अधिक कारोबारियों ने सेल्फ असेस्मेंट करने का फार्म -18 नहीं जमा किया। सेल्फ असेसमेंट के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक मौका हैं। इसके बाद कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राज्य में अभी तक वैट के मामले लंबित हैं। रानू साहू, आयुक्त वाणिज्यिक कर

फैक्ट फाइल

46836 कुल कारोबारी 1,40,508 कुल प्रकरण 41352 दुर्ग रेंज 47,830 रायपुर 51326 बिलासपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें