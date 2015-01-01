पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पारा 13 डिग्री से नीचे, सुबह-शाम कड़ाके की ठंड

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  एक दिन बाद तापमान बढ़ने की संभावना, शाम होते ही चलने लगी ठंडी हवाएं

सोमवार को तापमान 13 डिग्री से भी नीचे 12.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही इसका असर जनजीवन पर नजर आने लगा है। लोग शाम होने पर ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही पूरी तैयारी से घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। रविवार को पारा 13 डिग्री पहुंचने के साथ ही उम्मीद थी कि जिस तरह से ठंड बढ़ रही है उससे सोमवार को तापमान और नीचे जा सकता है। यही हुआ और 12.4 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान होने के साथ ही ठंड और भी बढ़ गई। इसी तरह शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 28.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही रात नौ बजे के बाद ही सड़कों में चहल-पहल कम हाे गई और लोग जल्द ही घर पहुंच गए। इधर ठंड बढ़ने के साथ गर्म कपड़ों का बाजार में भी तेजी आ गई है। लोग अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से स्वेटर, जैकेट, टोपी, दस्ताने और मोजे ले रहे हैं। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार तापमान और नीचे जाने के आसार नहीं है। तापमान या तो स्थिर रहेगा या एक दिन बाद इसके बढ़ने की संभावना है। तापमान नीचे जाने का कारण मौसम वैज्ञानिक दक्षिण पूर्व हवाओं का चलना बता रहे हैं। इसके अलावा पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी में अवदाब बनने से ठंड का असर ज्यादा हुआ है। वर्तमान में आसपास के क्षेत्र में पेंड्रा सबसे अधिक ठंडा है। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 10.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया है। पेंड्रा राज्य का दूसरा सबसे अधिक ठंड वाला शहर है। राज्य में सबसे अधिक ठंड अंबिकापुर में है। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस है।

