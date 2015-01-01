पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:11 वर्षों में पांचवीं बार पारा नवंबर में 33.2 डिग्री, छह वर्षों का रिकाॅर्ड टूटा

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 व 2019 में 33 डिग्री से कम रिकॉर्ड हुआ था तापमान, बस्तर से नमी आने की संभावना

नवंबर में 11 वर्षों में पांचवीं बार पारा 33 डिग्री से ज्यादा यानी 33.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। अलग-अलग 6 वर्षों के अधिकतम तापमान का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 33.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ जो पिछले साल की तुलना में तो ज्यादा है ही, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 में दर्ज हुए तापमान से भी ज्यादा है। नवंबर लगने के बाद ठंड बढ़ी लेकिन फिर यह कम हो गई। दरअसल उत्तर भारत से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण शहर के साथ ही ग्रामीण इलाकों में रातें सर्द हो गई। दिन में भी सुबह व शाम को ठंड महसूस होने लगी थी। ठंड बढ़ती ही जा रही थी। 8 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था। यह इस माह पहली बार हुआ था। हालांकि इसके बाद बढ़ने लगा और अब तो यह 19.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। अधिकतम तापमान में वृद्धि की हालत ये है कि बीच में यह 28 डिग्री पहुंच गया था जो अब 33.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ है। इसके साथ ही पिछले साल 4 व 5 नवंबर को दर्ज हुए अधिकतम तापमान 31.2 से यह ज्यादा दर्ज हुआ। वहीं 2012 में 31.2 डिग्री, 2013 में 33 डिग्री, 2015 में 32.9 डिग्री, 2016 में 31.5 डिगी, 2017 में 32 डिग्री से भी ज्यादा दर्ज हुआ। हालांकि 2010 व 2011 में 33.5 डिग्री तो 2014 में 33.4 डिग्री और 2018 में 33.6 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान दर्ज हो चुका है। इधर अधिकतम तापमान में वृद्धि होने के साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान में भी वृद्धि हो रही है। मंगलवार को दर्ज हुआ 19.8 डिग्री इस माह का दूसरा सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान है। इससे पहले 12 नवंबर को 21.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। मंगलवार को दोपहर में गर्मी महसूस हुई। उसकी वजह ये कि नवंबर में सर्वाधिक अधिकतम तापमान 33.2 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बस्तर संभाग में बंगाल की खाड़ी से कुछ नमी आने के कारण से हल्की बादल बनने की संभावना है जबकि शेष छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की फुल्की बदली के साथ मौसम साफ रहने की संभावना है।

