बढ़ी ठंड:24 घंटे में पांच डिग्री लुढ़का पारा, सीजन में पहली बार 18.4 डिग्री पहुंचा

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पहले बादलों के असर से न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से चार डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था, दीवाली से और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

शहर में ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। महज 24 घंटे में न्यूनतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 23.4 डिग्री था जो गुरुवार को घटकर 18.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान 30.2 डिग्री से बढ़कर 31.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। शहर का मौसम एक बार फिर थोड़ा बदल गया। एक दिन पहले जहां सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए थे और लग रहा था कि बारिश हो जाएगी पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ। कुछ देर बाद धूप निकल आई लेकिन दूसरे दिन यानी गुरुवार का मौसम अलग रहा। सुबह से ही धूप निकली रही।यहीं कारण है कि अधिकतम तापमान 31.6 डिग्री तक पहुंचा जबकि एक दिन पहले यह 30.2 डिग्री के बाद लुढ़कने लगा था। उसके पहले यानी मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.7 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। वहीं 25 व 26 अक्टूबर को अधिकतम तापमान 32.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ था। न्यूनतम तापमान पिछले कुछ दिनों से कभी बढ़ रहा है तो कभी घट रहा है। 25 अक्टूबर को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 18.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था जो इस साल अक्टूबर का उस दिन तक का सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान था। पर 26 अक्टूबर को बढ़कर 19.8 डिग्री हो गया। वहीं 27 अक्टूबर को यह और बढ़कर 20.2 डिग्री हो गया। पर 28 अक्टूबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 23.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ जो कि पिछले 24 घंटे की तुलना में तीन डिग्री से अधिक रहा। वहीं सामान्य से चार डिग्री ज्यादा रहा पर गुरुवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में रिकॉर्ड गिरावट दर्ज हुई। पारा 18.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ जो कि इस सीजन में अब तक का सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान है। मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक ठंड के सीजन में कभी-कभी ऐसा होता है। अक्टूबर में ठंड की शुरुआत मानी जाती है लेकिन ज्यादा ठंड नवंबर में ही पड़ती है। अक्टूबर में कभी तापमान में वृद्धि तो कभी गिरावट होती है। अक्टूबर खत्म होने में अब केवल दो दिन बाकी है। ऐसे में यदि तापमान में और गिरावट अभी नहीं हुई तो नवंबर में तापमान नीचे जाएगा और ठंड जोर पकड़ेगा। मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के मुताबिक अभी प्रदेश में शुष्क हवा आ रही है। 30 अक्टूबर को मौसम शुष्क रहने की संभावना है। प्रदेश में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन होने की संभावना नहीं है।

15 नवंबर के बाद पड़ती है कड़ाके की ठंड
ठंड की शुरुआत हो चुकी है, लेकिन अभी यह सहन करने योग्य है। सुबह व शाम को छोड़ दें तो दिन में शहरी क्षेत्र में ठंड अभी महसूस नहीं हो रही है। ग्रामीण इलाके में जरूर ठंड ज्यादा पड़ रही है। बता दें कि बिलासपुर में अक्टूबर में ठंड कम पड़ती है और नवंबर में भी 15 नवंबर के बाद कड़ाके की ठंड महसूस होती है। केवल 2013 में 14 नवंबर को 11.3 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज हुआ था। वहीं इससे पहले 2012 में 17 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 11.3 डिग्री तो 2011 में 17 नवंबर को ही रात का पारा 13.4 डिग्री तक गिर गया था। यह उस साल नवंबर का सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान था। इससे पहले 2010 में 23 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री तो 30 नवंबर 2009 में पारा 9.2 डिग्री तक चला गया था। यह दस वर्षों में नवंबर का सर्वाधिक न्यूनतम तापमान था। 2008 में न्यूनतम तापमान 27 नवंबर को 11 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ था।

