पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:नहर लाइनिंग खराब होने से करोड़ों लीटर पानी हर साल बर्बाद हो रहा

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटिया लाइनिंग के लिए सब इंजीनियर, एसडीओ और कार्यपालन अिभयंता जिम्मेदार, तीनों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए

कोई भी निर्माण या मरम्मत का कार्य सब इंजीनियर की देखरेख में होता है। उसके कार्य की जिम्मेदारी एसडीओ और उसके ऊपर ईई की होती है। यानी कहीं कोई गड़बड़ या घटिया निर्माण होता है, तो इसमें तीनों ही जिम्मेदार होते हैं। यानी नहर मरम्मत के कार्य में भ्रष्टाचार होता है तो इसके लिए यही जिम्मेदार हैं। पानी बचाने के लिए पक्की नाली बनाई जानी चाहिए। ताकि सतह के नीचे न जाकर खेतों तक पहुंचे। यदि सही लाइनिंग नहीं होगी तो पानी बर्बाद होगा। पानी की बर्बादी के पीछे कई कारण होते हैं, परंतु इन सबकी देखरेख जल संसाधन विभाग के उक्त तीनों अधिकारियों को करनी होती है। पानी बचाने के लिए जितना जरूरी निर्माणगत कमियों को दूर करने की है, उतनी ही उसकी देखरेख जरूरी है। पानी सप्लाई के दौरान नहरों को फोड़कर पानी का रुख बदलने या अन्य गड़बड़ियों को रोकने के लिए ग्रामीणों की जल उपयोगिता समिति काम करती है। समिति नहरों के निर्माण कार्य के दौरान मानिटरिंग करे तो घटिया निर्माण से बचा जा सकता है।

80 साल पहले 59 लाख में बने बांध की मरम्मत पर करोड़ों खर्च : साल 1920 में बना खूंटाघाट बांध आज भी जलधारण क्षमता के हिसाब से जिले का सबसे बड़ा बांध है। जब इसका निर्माण हुआ उस वक्त इसकी लागत 59.16 लाख रुपए थी। तब योजना में मुख्य नहर, शाखा नहर और माइनर नहर को मिलाकर 300.36 किलोमीटर नहरों का निर्माण किया गया था।

जानिए 4 वर्षों में नहर मरम्मत पर खर्च

  • वर्ष - राशि
  • 2016 - 17,319.01 लाख
  • 2017 - 18,381.63
  • 2018 - 19,467.38
  • 2019 - 20,305.31

मरम्मत में तीन करोड़ खर्च
जल संसाधन विभाग का खारंग डिवीजन हर साल नहरों की मरम्मत पर 3 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करता है। भ्रष्टाचार और घटिया निर्माण के कारण नहरों की लाइनिंग सही नहीं हो पाती। इससे 8 एमसीएम पानी पूरे सीजन में बर्बाद हो जाता है। चार साल में मरम्मत की यह राशि साढ़े चौदह करोड़ तक पहुंच चुकी है। कमाई के फेर में अफसर घटिया निर्माण से आंखें मूंद लेते हैं, इससे लाइनिंग का काम टिकाऊ नहीं होता। नतीजतन नहरों में बहने वाले पानी का 5 फीसदी हिस्सा जमीन के नीचे चला जाता है। यदि यह पानी खेतों तक पहुंचता तो 250 हेक्टेयर फसलों की सिंचाई हो सकती थी । नहरों की टूट फूट के कई कारण होते हैं जिसके लिए पूरी जिम्मेदारी सब इंजीनियर से ईई स्तर के अधिकारी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें