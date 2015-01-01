पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:विधायक शैलेश ने राजस्व अफसरों से कहा- भू-माफियाओं की लिस्ट बनाकर वायरल करें, इनकी वजह से जनता परेशान है

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • अवैध प्लाटिंग पर नगर निगम के साथ मिलकर कार्रवाई करने के दिए निर्देश

शुक्रवार को बिलासपुर विधायक शैलेश पांडेय ने तहसील कार्यालय में एसडीएम देवेंद्र पटेल के साथ ही तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदारों से बैठक की। बैठक के बाद मीडिया को बताया कि उन्होंने एसडीएम को भू-माफियाओं की सूची बनाने कहा है। वह लिस्ट वायरल करने भी कहा। दोपहर 12 बजे पहुंचे विधायक ने कहा कि अवैध प्लाटिंग के मामले इसलिए ज्यादा हैं क्योंकि 22 बिंदु को हटा दिया गया है और ऐसे में डायरेक्ट भू माफिया जमीन बेच रहे हैं। इतना बेच देते हैं कि रोड और नाली निकालने की जगह भी नहीं बचती। इसके बाद नामांतरण या डायवर्सन करने के आवेदन आते हैं। अवैध प्लाटिंग को रोकना चाहिए। सरकार से भी कहूंगा कि राजस्व विभाग का हस्तक्षेप बना रहना चाहिए। अवैध प्लाटिंग को रोकने का काम नगर निगम द्वारा किया जा सकता है। विधायक ने बताया कि जनता से जुड़े बिंदुओं पर एसडीएम से चर्चा हुई है। बिलासपुर तहसील संभाग की महत्वपूर्ण तहसील है। इसके लिए नए भवन के लिए मैंने अपनी सरकार से 6 करोड़ रुपए की राशि मंजूर कराई है। इसे हम मॉडल तहसील के रूप में बनाएंगे। एसडीएम से भू-माफियाओं की लिस्ट बनाने को कहा है और उस लिस्ट को वायरल किया जाए कि भू-माफिया शहर में किस तरह घूम रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ कठोर से कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसका निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिया गया है। अधिकारियों पर आरोप सही नहीं है कि वे अपना काम नहीं कर रहे हैं। मैंने यह बात उनके बारे में कही है जो गलत काम कराने तहसील कार्यालय में आते हैं। वर्तमान में 1787 लंबित प्रकरण हैं। इसे लेकर राजस्व मंत्री से चर्चा की गई है। इसके निपटारे के लिए विशेष राजस्व शिविर लगा रहे हैं। पटवारी हल्का नंबरों के हिसाब से विशेष राजस्व शिविर में मामलों का निपटारा किया जाएगा।

भू-माफियाओं को भाजपा ने 15 साल संरक्षण दिया
एक सवाल के जवाब में शहर विधायक ने कहा कि 15 साल में भाजपा ने भू-माफियाओं को संरक्षण दिया। हमारी सरकार लगातार ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रही है। तहसील कार्यालय में बगैर पैसा के काम नहीं होने की शिकायत मिलने पर उन्होंने कहा कि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि लंबित मामलों में ऐसी शिकायतें आती है। अधिकारियों को कहा गया है कि वे आम आदमी का काम प्राथमिकता से करें।

