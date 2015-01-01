पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराबी बेटे की करतूत:बलरामपुर में नशे में युवक ने केरोसीन डालकर मां को जिंदा जलाया, बड़ा बेटा घर लौटा तो हुई जानकारी

बिलासपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में शराब नशे में धुत एक युवक ने अपनी मां को जिंदा जलाकर मार डाला। युवक ने मां पर केरोसीन डालकर आग लगा दी और भाग निकला।
  • राजपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम डकवा बरियो की घटना, मंगलवार को महिला सो रही थी, तभी नशे में धुत होकर पहुंचा बेटा
  • खेत से धान काट लौटे बड़े बेटे ने महिला को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती, उपचार के दौरान महिला ने बुधवार सुबह तोड़ा दम

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में शराब नशे में धुत एक युवक ने अपनी मां को जिंदा जलाकर मार डाला। युवक ने मंगलवार सुबह मां पर केरोसीन डालकर आग लगा दी और भाग निकला। शाम तक महिला ऐसे ही जमीन में पड़ी तड़पती रही। बड़ा बेटा खेत से घर लौटा तो घटना का पता चला। इसके बाद उसने मां को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां बुधवार सुबह इलाज के दौरान महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया। घटना राजपुर क्षेत्र की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, डकवा बरियो गांव निवासी हलकन केरकेट्टा (50) का छोटा बेटा शराबी है। मंगलवार सुबह शराब पीकर घर पहुंचा। उस समय उसकी मां हलकन सो रही थी। नशे में धुत छोटू ने उसे जगाया और जबरदस्ती झगड़ा करने लगा। बात इतनी ज्यादा बढ़ गई कि छोटू ने केरोसीन डालकर अपनी मां को जिंदा जला दिया। इसके बाद वहां से भाग निकला।

मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर किया गया, पर बच नहीं सकी
काफी देर तक अधेड़ महिला जमीन पर उसी हाल में पड़ी तड़पती रही। शाम को खेत से धान काटकर जब महिला का बड़ा बेटा लौटा तो उसने मां को झुलसा देखा। मां को लेकर बरियो स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचा, वहां से अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया। जहां बुधवार सुबह करीब 3 बजे महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने बयान दर्ज लेने के बाद FIR दर्ज कर लिया है और फरार आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी हुई है।

