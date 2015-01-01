पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विकास कार्य:नगर निगम को लाइट के लिए मिलेंगे पांच करोड़, शैलेष को मंत्री से मिला आश्वासन

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक ने शहर विकास के लिए मांगे करोड़ों रुपए

नगर विधायक शैलेश पांडे ने नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री शिव डहरिया से रायपुर में मुलाकात कर बिलासपुर और नगर निगम क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए करोड़ों रुपए की मांग की है। साथ ही उन्होंने नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में लाइट व्यवस्था दुरुस्त कर प्रकाश के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए की मांग की। इस पर नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री ने तत्काल 5 करोड़ रुपए प्रदान करने का आश्वासन दिया है। नगर विधायक शैलेश पांडे ने बताया कि नगर निगम में सीमा क्षेत्र का विस्तार किया गया है। जिसमें शहर से जुड़े अंचल के क्षेत्र बड़ी संख्या में शामिल हुए हैं। ऐसे में वहां के लोगों को प्रकाश सहित अन्य सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। लगातार इस बात को लेकर लोगों की मांग और शिकायत विधायक कार्यालय में आ रही है। इसके लिए हमने सर्वे कराकर व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने और प्रकाश पर्याप्त करने के लिए 10 करोड़ रुपए की मांग की थी। इस पर मंत्री शिव डहरिया ने तत्काल 5 करोड़ रुपए आवंटित करने की सहमति प्रदान की है । शैलेश पांडे ने बताया कि इसके अलावा बिलासपुर में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के कारण शहर विकास की गति थोड़ी धीमी हुई थी। इस पर अब फिर से तेजी से गति आएगी। हमने सड़क, बिजली, पानी सहित अनेक सुविधाओं को बिंदुवार चर्चा करते हुए राशि की मांग की है। इस पर मंत्री ने गंभीरता से विचार और चर्चा करते हुए जल्द ही राशि आवंटित करने का आश्वासन दिया है। शैलेश पांडे ने कहा कि बिलासपुर के लोगों को बुनियादी सुविधाओं के अलावा अन्य मूलभूत सुविधाओं का लाभ और किसी भी प्रकार की कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी। जिसके लिए विस्तार से कार्य योजना तैयार की गई है। अनुमोदन के बाद तत्काल तेजी से कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। सीमा के विस्तार के बाद अब शामिल नए क्षेत्रों में में जल्द ही उजाला होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें