पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत आज, पक्षकार उपस्थित हो सकेंगे

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नेशनल लोक अदालत 12 दिसंबर को भौतिक उपस्थिति के साथ आयोजित है। हाईकोर्ट में इस वर्ष की दूसरी लोक अदालत है जिसमें पक्षकारों को ऑनलाइन उपस्थिति की सुविधा भी दी जा रही है। हाईकोर्ट परिसर में आयोजित इस लोक अदालत में सुनवाई के लिए दो बेंच बनाई गई है। पहली बेंच में जस्टिस गौतम भादुड़ी और लोक अदालत के सदस्य अधिवक्ता सचिन सिंह राजपूत तथा दूसरी बेंच में जस्टिस रजनी दुबे तथा अधिवक्ता संदीप दुबे सुनवाई करेंगे। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस वर्ष भौतिक उपस्थिति के साथ राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन रोक दिया गया था। न्यायालयीन कार्य सामान्य ढंग से संचालित होने के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के मुख्य संरक्षक चीफ जस्टिस पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन व कार्यपालक अध्यक्ष जस्टिस प्रशांत कुमार मिश्र के निर्देश पर यह आयोजन किया जा रहा है। राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सदस्य सचिव सिद्धार्थ अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पक्षकार अपनी सुविधा से वर्चुअल अथवा भौतिक उपस्थिति देकर मामलों के निराकरण के लिए राजीनामा कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लंबे समय बाद हो रही नेशनल लोक अदालत के प्रति पक्षकारों में काफी उत्साह है। अभी तक 14096 प्रकरण इसमें रखे जाने के लिए चयनित हो चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें