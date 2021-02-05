पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाय बांधने पर चले थप्पड़-घूंसे:​​​​​​​बिलासपुर में बार-बार खेत में जा रही थी गाय, घर के सामने बांधा तो पड़ोसियों ने मिलकर महिला को पीटा

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गाय बांधने पर पड़ोसियों ने एक महिला की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गाय बांधने पर पड़ोसियों ने एक महिला की जमकर पिटाई कर दी।
  • रतनपुर क्षेत्र के ग्राम ओछिनापारा की घटना, आसपास के लोगों ने बीचबचाव कर शांत कराया
  • सिर और गले में आई चोंटें, एक सप्ताह बाद ठीक होकर लौटी तो दर्ज कराई FIR

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में गाय बांधने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इसके चलते पड़ोसियों ने महिला को घूंसों और थप्पड़ से बुरी तरह पिटाई कर दी। गंभीर चोटें आने के कारण महिला को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाना पड़ा। करीब एक सप्ताह के बाद जब महिला स्वस्थ होकर लौटी तो उसने FIR दर्ज कराई। मामला रतनपुर थाना क्षेत्र का है।

ग्राम ओछिनापारा निवासी सवीता भारद्वाज के घर के पास ही खेत है। वह 29 जनवरी की दोहर करीब एक बजे काम कर रही थी। इस दौरान गांव की ही रहने वाली सकुन बाई की गाय बार-बार खेत में जाकर उसकी गेहूं की फसल को नुकसान पहुंचा रही थी। इस पर सविता ने गाय को अपने घर के सामने बांध दिया।

गालियां देने से मना किया तो मारपीट शुरू कर दी
इसी दौरान सकुन बाई और उसके साथ रीना बाई व पींकू मांडवा पहुंच गए। आरोप है कि गाय बांधने का कारण पूछते हुए गाली-गलौच करने लगी। सविता ने गाली देने से मना किया तो तीनों ने थप्पड़ और घूंसों से सविता की पिटाई करनी शुरू कर दी। इसके चलते उसके सिर व गले में चोटें आईं और उसे रतनपुर CHC ले जाना पड़ा।

