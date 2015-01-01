पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में अस्पताल बेहाल:जिला अस्पताल में नवजात की मौत, शव गोद में लेकर गुहार लगाते रहे परिजन, चार घंटे बाद पहुंचे डॉक्टर

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • एक भी डॉक्टर मौजूद नहीं था, फोन भी नहीं उठे

100 बिस्तर मातृ शिशु अस्पताल में जन्म के 20 घंटे बाद बुधवार दोपहर 12 बजे नवजात बच्ची की मौत हो गई। मौत के बाद परिजनों ने इस बात को लेकर हंगामा मचाया कि डॉक्टर नवजात को देखते तक नहीं आए। अस्पताल के भीतर शव गोद में लेकर चार घंटे तक परिजनों के गुहार लगाने के बाद भी डॉक्टर नहीं पहुंचे। डॉक्टरों ने फोन भी नहीं उठाया। परिजन भी इस जिद पर अड़े थे कि जब तक डॉक्टरों से मुलाकात नहीं होती, हम यहां से नहीं जाएंगे। मामला बढ़ता जा रहा था कि आरएमओ डॉक्टर सीबी मिश्रा और तारबाहर पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे। लेकिन परिजनों ने डॉक्टर दास को अस्पताल बुलवाने के लिए निवेदन किया, तब कहीं शाम 4.45 बजे डॉक्टर दास अस्पताल पहुंचे फिर मामला शांत हो पाया। खरकेना निवासी 28 वर्षीय सरस्वती साहू पति जगदीश साहू को प्रसव पीड़ा उठी तो परिजन मंगलवार दोपहर एक बजे मातृ शिशु अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। जहां ऑपरेशन से शाम 4 बजे महिला ने गायनिक वार्ड में 2.8 किलो की बच्ची को जन्म दिया। जन्म के बाद डॉक्टरों ने चेक किया तो बताया था कि बच्ची स्वस्थ है। बुधवार को अचानक 12 बजे बच्ची की मामी ने देखा तो नवजात की सांसें थम चुकी थीं। मामी बच्ची को लेकर एसएनसीयू में गई, जहां डॉक्टर एसके दास ने बच्ची को ब्रॉड डेड बताया और डॉक्टर अस्पताल से चले गए। मामी ने यह बात सबको बताई तो परिजनों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। दोपहर 12 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक हंगामा के बाद भी डॉक्टर अस्पताल नहीं पहुंचे। शाम 4.30 बजे आरएमओ और पुलिस के पहुंचे के बाद परिजन शांत हुए।

जबरदस्ती का हंगामा किया परिजनों ने
सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर अनिल गुप्ता का कहना है कि परिजनों ने जबरदस्ती का हंगामा किया है। बच्चे को दूध पिलाने के बाद मां अगर उसे कंधों से लगाकर डकार नहीं दिलाती है। सीधे लेटा देती है तो कई बार छोटे बच्चों का मुंह में दूध वापस आ जाता है। वो फेंफड़ों की नली में चला जाता है, जिससे मृत्यु होना बिल्कुल संभावित है। ऐसा ही इस बच्ची के साथ हुआ होगा। हमारे डॉक्टरों ने परिजनों से कहा कि मौत का सही कारण जानना है तो पोस्टमार्टम करा लो। पोस्टमार्टम के नाम से हंगामा शांत हो गया। डॉक्टर एसके दास का कहना है कि जन्म के बाद हमने बच्ची को देखा था तो स्वस्थ थी। परिजन 1 बजे बच्ची को लेकर एसएनसीयू में आए ताे हमने चेक किया और इन्हें बताया भी कि बच्ची ब्रॉड डेड है। दो बजे मैं यहां से चला गया।

