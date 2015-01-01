पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस:एक भी व्रती तैयारी के लिए नहीं पहुंचा छठघाट निगम करवा रहा सफाई, पुलिस ने रोके रास्ते

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन के अनिर्णय से पहली बार सबसे बड़ा छठघाट सूना

छठ पूजा की शुरुआत बुधवार से हो गई है। गुरुवार को घरों में खरना प्रसाद के बाद व्रत शुरू हो गया। वहीं इधर नगर निगम ने छठ घाट सहित शहर के कुछ तालाबों की अधूरी सफाई करा दी है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने छठघाट की ओर से 20-21 नवंबर को आने-जाने पर वाले वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। आखिरी मौके पर सामूहिक पूजा की सशर्त अनुमति प्रशासन से मिली तो आयोजकों ने कहा कि अब सामूहिक पूजा करा पाना संभव ही नहीं है। उनका कहना है छठ घाट में जाने वाले व्रती खुद जिम्मेदार होंगे। छठ घाट के साथ ही रेलवे क्षेत्र में मरीमाई मंदिर के सामने स्थित तालाब में भी अन्य पूजा समिति के द्वारा सामूहिक पूजा नहीं कराई जा रही है। छठ घाट सहित अन्य नदी-तालाब पर लोग पूजा करने जाएंगे या नहीं यह तो शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य के समय ही पता चल सकेगा। समिति के सदस्यों का कहना है कि जिस तरह से निगम प्रशासन ने अधूरी सफाई करा दी है ऐसे में यह छठ पूजा नहीं की जा सकती है। छठ पूजा में शुद्धता और स्वच्छता बहुत आवश्यक है। पाटलीपुत्र संस्कृति विकास मंच, भोजपुरी समाज और सहजानंद सरस्वती समाज के तत्वावधान में सामूहिक रूप से छठ घाट में छठ महापर्व विगत 19 वर्षों से मनाया जाता रहा है। पूजा को लेकर तमाम तरह के इंतजाम आयोजन समिति द्वारा यहां पर किए जाते रहे हैं। इस बार सामूहिक पूजा को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

गड़बड़ी होने पर 07752-228504 पर संपर्क करें
ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार पांडेय के अनुसार छठ पर्व के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ को देखते हुए यातायात एवं पुलिस बल को तैनात किया गया है। कोई भी असामाजिक तत्व यदि कोई व्यवधान उत्पन्न करने की कोशिश करता है तो पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के नंबर 07752-228504 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

वाहनों की पार्किंग व्यवस्था

  • छठघाट के पहले स्मृति वाटिका के पास
  • धानमंडी पेट्रोल पंप के सामने
  • राजकिशोर नगर पुल के पहले
  • केवल छठ व्रतियों के लिए वाहन की पार्किंग स्थल गेट नंबर 2 पर होगी।

मार्ग डायवर्सन व पार्किंग व्यवस्था इस तरह से होगी

  • रायपुर, बिलासपुर, रतनपुर, कोरबा, अंबिकापुर से आने वाले भारी वाहन पेंड्रीडीह व तुर्काडीह बाइपास होकर परिवहन कर सकेंगे।
  • सीपत की ओर से आने-जाने वाले भारी वाहन जो गुरुनानक चौक की ओर जाना चाहते हैं उन्हें सरकंडा कोनी से तुर्काडीह, पेंड्रीडी, सिरगिट्टी बाइपास होकर भेजा जाएगा।
  • रायपुर मार्ग से चांपा की ओर जाने वाले वाहन सिरगिट्टी बाइपास होकर लालखदान मार्ग से मस्तूरी की ओर जा सकेंगे।
  • रात्रि में इंदु चौक से गुरुनानक चौक बस स्टैंड रोड से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंधित होगा।
  • शहर के मध्य भाग से आने वाले छोटे वाहन, कार, पिकअप 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 2 बजे से से रात 2 बजे तक दयालबंद गुरुनानक स्कूल होते हुए लिंगियाडीह पुल से छठघाट व राजकिशोर नगर तक आवागमन करेंगे।
  • छठ पूजा अर्घ्य देने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या को देखते हुए जगमाल चौक की दिशा से गुरुनानक चौक की ओर आने वाले दुपहिया गाड़ी, कार, ऑटो को रेलवे क्षेत्र से मार्ग परिवर्तित कर आगे भेजा जाएगा।
  • 21 नवंबर की सुबह 5 बजे से 11 बजे तक ऐसी यात्री बसें जो हाइटेक बस स्टैंड से मस्तूरी, जांजगीर, रायगढ़ दिशा की ओर संचालित होती हैं उन्हें व्हाया सिरगिट्टी होकर भेजा जाएगा।

पुलिस की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था: चारपहिया, भारी वाहन और दुपहिया परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलेंगे
शहर में 20-21 नवंबर को छठ पर्व मनाया जाएगा। सरकंडा के छठघाट में होने वाली भीड़ को ध्यान में रखते हुए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने व्यवस्था बनाई है। इस दौरान वाहनों को परिवर्तित मार्गों से भेजा जाएगा। 20 नवंबर को महाआरती के कारण दोपहर 2 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक और 21 नवंबर की रात 2 बजे से सुबह 10 बजे तक तक इस क्षेत्र में भारी वाहनों के लिए मार्ग परिवर्तित किया गया है। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार पांडेय के अनुसार इस दौरान सभी प्रकार की गाड़ियों का छठघाट की ओर से आना-जाना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। छठ पर्व के लिए राजकिशोर नगर क्षेत्र में बड़ी संख्या में ट्रैफिक पुलिस को तैनात किया गया है।

