पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:व्यवसायी के घर से एक लाख रुपए व जेवर की लूट, पत्नी का सिर फोड़ा, बांधकर छोड़ गए

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की पॉश कॉलोनी ग्रीन पार्क में मंगलवार की शाम 7 से 8 बजे के बीच कपड़ा व्यवसायी के घर घुसकर बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने उनकी पत्नी पर जानलेवा हमला किया और 1 लाख रुपए तथा सोने-चांदी के जेवर लेकर भाग निकले। व्यवसायी की घायल पत्नी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र की है। सूचना मिलते ही एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। लुटेरों की खोजबीन शुरू कर दी गई है। ग्रीन पार्क निवासी मनोहर आडवाणी 64 वर्ष कपड़ा व्यवसायी हैं। करबला रोड में उनकी फर्म है। शाम को उनकी पत्नी पार्वती आडवाणी 62 वर्ष घर पर अकेली थीं। उसी समय दो लोग भीतर घुसे और उनपर हमला कर दिया। सिर पर किसी भारी चीज से वार किया। इससे वे गश खाकर गिर पड़ीं। दोनों युवकों ने उसी हालत में उनका हाथ बांध दिया और घर की तलाशी लेकर आलमारी से करीब एक लाख रुपए और सोने-चांदी के जेवर लूटकर भाग निकले। घटना के समय व्यवसायी अपने परिचित के यहां गए थे। वापस लौटे तो उन्हें इसका पता चला। उन्होंने सिविल लाइन पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू की। लुटेरों की संख्या तीन बताई जा रही है। इनमें से दो ही भीतर घुसे थे। तीसरा व्यक्ति बाइक में बाहर खड़ा हुआ था। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसपी भी अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ वहां पहुंचे। मोहल्ले के लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज पुलिस खंगाल रही है। इधर व्यवसायी की घायल पत्नी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें