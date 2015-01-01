पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:20 गांवों में हल्दी की जैविक खेती से पिछड़े इलाकों के आदिवासी किसान बनेंगे आत्मनिर्भर

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • 22 हेक्टेयर में की गई है खेती, कृषि महाविद्यालय ने मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराए बीज, फसलों में दवाई का छिड़काव भी निशुल्क

आदिवासी किसानों को हल्दी की जैविक खेती से आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए कृषि महाविद्यालय ने मुहिम शुरू की है। यह मुहिम केरल से मिले प्रोजेक्ट के बाद राज्य में पहली बार कोटा ब्लाॅक के 20 गांवों से शुरू हुई है। कोटा ब्लॉक के केकराडीह, सराईपाली, झिंगटपुर, छोटा बरर,बड़ा बरर,औरापाली के अलावा आदि गांव शामिल हैं। प्रोजेक्ट मिलने के बाद लॉकडाउन के दौरान ही किसानों को एक-दो की संख्या में वर्चुअल मीटिंग के जरिए प्रशिक्षण देकर तैयार किया गया। वर्तमान में इन 20 गांवों के कुल 22 हेक्टेयर में हल्दी की फसल लगाई गई है। इसके लिए कृषि महाविद्यालय ने पिछड़े इलाकों के 250 आदिवासी किसानों को मुफ्त में बीज उपलब्ध कराए। फसलों में जैविक दवाई का छिड़काव भी निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराया।

सात वेरायटी में पता चलेगी गुणवत्ता
हल्दी की लगाई गई फसल में सात वेरायटी लगाई गई हैं जिससे उसके पीलेपन के प्रतिशत (करप्यूरिंग) का पता चलेगा कि किस वेरायटी में गुणवत्ता अधिक है। वैरायटियों में रोमा, सुरंजना, बीएसआरटू, राजेंद्र सोनिया, राजेंद्र सोनाली और प्रतिभा शामिल हैं। इन वेरायटियों में ही गुणवत्ता परखी जाएगी। यदि हल्दी में इसके पीलेपन का प्रतिशत 4 फीसदी से भी अधिक पाया जाता है तो उसे अच्छी हल्दी के रूप में माना जाएगा।

जैविक हल्दी के प्रमाण के लिए हो रहा है पंजीयन
जैविक हल्दी है या नहीं, इसके प्रमाण के लिए पंजीयन होना जरूरी है। कृषि महाविद्यालय के अतिरिक्त रायपुर में सरकारी संस्था से भी पंजीयन कराया जा रहा है जिसके बाद जैविक हल्दी के रूप में आदिवासी किसानों को प्रमाण पत्र मिल जाएगा।

मार्केटिंग का पूरा प्रबंध
कृषि महाविद्यालय को यह प्रोजेक्ट केरल की संस्था से मिला है। हल्दी की फसल जानने के लिए केरल से दिसंबर में टीम फसल देखने आएगी। फसल कसौटी पर खरी उतरी तो पूरी फसल ही केरल द्वारा खरीद ली जाएगी। कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति एसके पाटिल के प्रयास के बाद यह प्रोजेक्ट अधिष्ठाता आरकेएस तिवारी व वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिकों की देखरेख में पूरा किया जा रहा है। वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक संजय वर्मा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में ही जैविक हल्दी के लिए बिलासपुर व रायपुर से डिमांड आने लग गई है।

आगे की प्लानिंग
कृषि महाविद्यालय राज्य शासन से आवेदन करने जा रहा है जिससे इस इलाके में प्रोसेसिंग यूनिट डाली जा सके और आदिवासी किसान खुद अपनी फसल से हल्दी तैयार कर मार्केट में बेच सकें। कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति एसके पाटिल सोमवार को मौके का जायजा लेंगे। वर्तमान में बाजार में जैविक हल्दी की कीमत 120 रुपए से 150 रुपए तक है।

