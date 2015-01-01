पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी का शक:50 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक खरीदी वाले धान केंद्रों पर नजर

बिलासपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जल्द ही नोडल अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति होगी, वरिष्ठ को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जाएगी

बिलासपुर व गौरेला पेंड्रा मरवाही जिले में 20 ऐसे उपार्जन केंद्र हैं, जहां 50 हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा धान खरीदा जाता है। इन केंद्रों में गड़बड़ी की आशंका भी बनी रहती है क्योंकि भारी मात्रा में धान आने से गड़बड़ी हो सकती है। वहीं यहां व्यवस्था भी अधिक व पुख्ता करना होता है। इस बार भी इन केंद्रों में प्रशासन की नजर रहेगी। इन केंद्रों में जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को नोडल अफसर बनाए जाएंगे। जिला स्तर के अफसरों को जिम्मा दिया जा सकता है। पिछले साल 1 लाख 1 हजार 662 किसानों ने जिले के 130 उपार्जन केंद्रों में 48 लाख 28 हजार 29 क्विंटल धान बेचा था। प्रति क्विंटल 2500 रुपए की दर से यह 1207 करोड़ रुपए का धान हुआ था। हालांकि अभी भी अंतिम किश्त किसानों को नहीं मिल पाई है। इस बार 1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों ने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन करा लिया है। यानी जितने किसानों ने धान बेचा था, उससे अधिक ने पंजीयन कराया है। 17 नवंबर को किसान पंजीयन का अंतिम दिन था। किसानों ने 3 लाख 4 हजार 310 एकड़ में धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। धान खरीदी को लेकर तैयारियां की जा रही है। पहले राउंड में प्लास्टिक बारदानों से धान खरीदी की जाएगी।

शासन के निर्देश पर एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होगी। खाद्य विभाग द्वारा बारदानों का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। वहीं खरीदी केंद्रों में साफ-सफाई भी शुरू हो चुकी है। इधर धान खरीदी में गड़बड़ियों को रोकने के लिए भी इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। इसमें उन केंद्रों में नजर रखी जाएगी जहां पिछले साल ज्यादा धान खरीदा गया था। कुछ केंद्रों में तो उम्मीद से अधिक धान किसानों ने बेचा था। चूंकि समर्थन मूल्य व बोनस को मिलाकर किसानों को प्रति क्विंटल 2500 रुपए मिल रहा है, ऐसे में धान खरीदी में गड़बड़ी की आशंका बनी रहती है। सबसे ज्यादा 89 हजार 376 क्विंटल धान लालपुर केंद्र में खरीदा गया था। ऐसे और 18 केंद्र हैं, जहां 50 हजार से 64 हजार क्विंटल के बीच धान खरीदी हुई थी। खाद्य नियंत्रक एच.मसीह ने बताया कि जिन केंद्रों में सामान्य से ज्यादा धान खरीदी होती है, उन पर कड़ाई से नजर रखी जाएगी। जल्द ही प्रशासन द्वारा नोडल अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति होगी जिसमें वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जाएगी।

