पहल:माता-पिता, बुजुर्गों की देखभाल नहीं करने वाले जेल जाएंगे

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अभियान समर्पण के तहत मदर टेरेसा वृद्धाश्रम में एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने दी वृद्धों को कानूनी जानकारी

जिले में बुजुर्गों के लिए चलाए जा रहे समर्पण अभियान के तहत एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल गुरुवार को मदर टेरेसा आश्रम गए और बुजुर्गों की समस्याएं सुनी और उन्हें कानूनी सहायता देने का आश्वासन दिया। एसपी ने कहा कि पुलिस विभाग चाहता है कि समाज में कहीं कोई उपेक्षित न रहे, सभी को सामाजिक सम्मान व कानूनी मदद मिले । इसी के तहत छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस पांच जिलों में समर्पण अभियान चला रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके तहत बिलासपुर में बुजुर्गों के कल्याण व सम्मान के लिए कुछ करने का मौका मिला है । कहा कि पुलिस सीनियर सिटीजन व ऐसे असहाय वृद्धजन जो अपने आप को उपेक्षित या असहाय समझते हैं, जिन्हें कानूनी सहायता की जरूर है, उन्हें सहयोग किया जाएगा। आसपास कई बुजुर्ग, सीनियर सिटीजन ऐसे हैं जिनके अपने ही उन्हें उपेक्षित करते हैं पर ज्यादातर मामलों में बुजुर्ग ही अपनों की शिकायत करने थाने नहीं आते हैं। ऐसे उपेक्षित एवं असहाय वृद्धजनों तक अब पुलिस पहुंचेगी। एसपी ने कहा कि बुजुर्गों के लिए मेंटेनेंस एंड वेलफेयर ऑफ पैरंट्स एंड सीनियर सिटीजन एक्ट 2007 लाया गया है जो 2008 से प्रभावशील है। इस कानून के अनुसार माता-पिता या बुजुर्गों की देखभाल नहीं करने वालों को जेल भेजने का प्रावधान है । वृद्धजन ऐसे मामलों में भरणपोषण के लिए मासिक खर्च की मांग कर सकते हैं । ऐसे मामले यदि उनके पास आते हैं तो हर प्रकार से मदद की जाएगी। पुलिस सदस्यता अभियान चला कर अति असहाय, जरूरतमंदों का पंजीयन कराएगी और उनकी समस्याएं निपटाएगी। वृद्धजनों के लिए काम कर रहे समाज कल्याण विभाग, एनजीओ के साथ मिलकर हर प्रकार की मदद मुहैया कराई जाएगी। अभियान के दौरान जिन तक पुलिस नही पहुंच पा रही है वे अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन एसपी कार्यालय, संबंधित थाने-चौकी में सीनियर सिटीजन प्रपत्र भरकर जमा कर सकते हैं अथवा सीनियर सिटीजन के ईमेल, हेल्प लाइन नंबर, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। अगर कोई अपने घर जाना चाहता है, उनके अपने उन्हें रखना नहीं चाहते तो ऐसे प्रकरणों पर गंभीरता से कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया गया। वृद्धाश्रम में एएसपी सिटी उमेश कश्यप, सीनियर सिटीजन सेल के जिला नोडल अधिकारी सहायतार्थ रश्मीत कौर चावला एसडीओपी कोटा, कोटा थाना प्रभारी प्रकाश कांत, सकरी थाना प्रभारी रविंद्र यादव गए।

बुजुर्गों को गीजर, वैसलीन, फल, मास्क, सेनेटाइजर का वितरण
जिले के विभिन्न थाना चौकी प्रभारियों ने अपने क्षेत्र के वृद्धजनों के साथ बैठक की और उनकी समस्याएं सुनी। इसमें विशेष कर उनकी शिकायतों,स्वास्थ्य, वृद्धावस्था पेंशन एवं उनसे दुर्व्यवहार, उपेक्षा की जानकारी ली गई है।

