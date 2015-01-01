पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रशासन सुस्त:सिम्स की अव्यवस्थाओं से घबराकर भाग रहे मरीज, 10 महीने में 1551 बिना इलाज चले गए

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरीज बोले - इलाज की जगह मिल रही परेशानी, मजबूरी में जाना पड़ रहा निजी अस्पताल

राजू शर्मा | सिम्स की बदहाली और अव्यवस्थाओं से घबराकर मरीज मजबूरन मेडिकल कॉलेज छोड़कर जा रहे हैं। जनवरी से एक नवंबर 2020 यानी 10 महीने में 1551 मरीज सिम्स छोड़कर चले गए। मरीजों को इस तरह जाने का नाम सिम्स प्रबंधन ने लामा रख दिया है। यानी मरीज अपनी मर्जी से गया, जिससे कोई उंगली न उठा सके। जबकि मरीजों का कहना है कि यहां इलाज के नाम पर सिर्फ परेशानी मिलती है। दैनिक भास्कर ने जाने वाले मरीजों से बातचीत की तो पता चला कि इलाज के अभाव और कर्मचारियों के गलत व्यवहार के कारण ज्यादातर मरीज सिम्स छोड़कर गए। आंकड़े बता रहे कि जुलाई महीने में सबसे ज्यादा 191 मरीजों ने सिम्स छोड़ा। इसी महीने से कोरोना के आंकड़ों में तेजी आई थी। जनवरी से 31 मार्च तक 568 मरीजों का लामा किया। जबकि जून से एक नवंबर तक 983 मरीज लामा हुए। इन पांच महीनों में सिम्स छोड़कर जाने वालों में 415 मरीज अधिक थे। ये आंकड़े तो सिम्स प्रबंधन के हैं लेकिन अस्पताल में काम करने वाले कर्मचारी ही बताते हैं कि हर महीने लगभग 200 से अधिक लोग सिम्स छोड़कर जा रहे हैं।

जो मरीज अपनी मर्जी से जाते हैं, उन्हें हम कैसे रोक सकते हैं : सिम्स की पीआरओ डॉक्टर आरती पांडेय का कहना है कि जो मरीज अपनी मर्जी से सिम्स छोड़कर जाना चाहते हैं, उन्हें हम कैसे रोक सकते हैं। इसे मेडिकल की भाषा में लामा (लेफ्ट अगेन मेडिकल एडवाइस) कहा जाता है। मरीज को ले जाने से पहले उनके परिजन बाकायदा रजिस्टर में लिखकर जाते हैं कि अपनी मर्जी से मरीज को लेकर जा रहे हैं। मरीज को कुछ भी होता है उसकी जिम्मेदारी उनके परिजनों की है।

इलाज मिलता तो क्यों छोड़ते सिम्स
गौरेला-पेंड्रा- मरवाही जिले के लाखनवाडी लालपुर में रहने मनोज का एक्सीडेंट हो गया था। वे इलाज के लिए सिम्स आए। पहले तो डॉक्टर और स्टाफ ने उन्हें परेशान किया और फिर इलाज शुरू किया। परिजनों ने बताया कि जब से भर्ती हुए, सिर्फ परेशानी ही मिली। यहां के डॉक्टरों ने ऑपरेशन नहीं होने का हवाला देकर मना कर दिया। अंत में मरीज काे परिजन निजी अस्पातल चले गए। जाते-जाते उन्होंने कहा कि इलाज मिलता तो हम यहां से नहीं जाते। इधर जांजगीर निवासी बसंत सिम्स और हिर्री के रहने वाले जगदीश सिम्स में इलाज के लिए पहुंचे लेकिन वहां सही इलाज नहीं मिला। तबीयत लगातार बिगड़ रही थी इसलिए वे अस्पताल छोड़कर चले गए। उन्होंने बताया कि सिम्स नहीं छोड़ते तो मरीज की जान बच पाना मुश्किल।

मिलीभगत सबसे बड़ा कारण

  • अस्पताल में गंदगी। टॉयलेट में दरवाजे तक नहीं, मुंह बांधकर अंदर जाना मजबूरी।
  • सबसे बड़ा कारण सिम्स के कर्मचारियों और बाहरी दलालों की मिलीभगत। निजी अस्पतालों से सांठगांठ कर मरीजों को करवा रहे लामा।
  • स्टाफ का मरीज और उनके परिजनों से व्यवहार अच्छा नहीं।
  • सिम्स पहुंचते ही परिजनों को खुद स्ट्रेचर ढूंढ़कर अपने मरीज को उस पर लेटाकर इलाज के लिए पूरे अस्पताल में भटकना।
  • जिन वार्डों में मरीज भर्ती हैं, उनकी खिड़कियों में लटक रहे मधुमक्खियों के छत्ते। परिजनों को डर कहीं हमला न बोल दें।

बेटी की जान को खतरा बताकर डरा रहे थे, इसलिए निजी अस्पताल जाना सही समझा : इलाहाबाद से मजदूर परिवार बिलासपुर लौटा तो उनकी बेटी की तबीयत खराब हुई। 29 मई को मस्तूरी के डगनिया निवासी 9 साल की रवीना टंडन को सिम्स में भर्ती किया था। भर्ती होने से पहले बच्ची की हालत बहुत खराब नहीं थी, लेकिन भर्ती के बाद हालत बिगड़ गई। तो डॉक्टर कहने लगे कि इसकी जान को खतरा है। पिता से लिखवा लिया गया कि वे अपनी मर्जी से सिम्स छोड़कर जा रहे हैं, जबकि बच्ची के पिता ने बताया कि डॉक्टर बार-बार बेटी की जान को खतरा बता रहे थे। मैं बुरी तरह डरा था, मुझसे अंगूठा लगवाया गया। अंत में निजी अस्पताल जाते समय रास्ते में बच्ची की मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें