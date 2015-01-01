पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भर्ती प्रक्रिया को चुनौती:आबकारी उप निरीक्षक भर्ती में ऊंचाई कम बताकर बाहर किया; बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे अभ्यर्थी

बिलासपुर17 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया खिलाफ दो अभ्यर्थियों ने बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की है। इसमें शारीरिक मापदंडों के आधार पर उम्मीदवारी से वंचित किए जाने को चुनौती दी गई है।
  • 165 सेमी तय की ऊंचाई, अभ्यर्थियों की ऊंचाई 164 सेमी बताकर निरस्त की गई
  • छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग ने अक्टूबर 2018 में 22 पदों पर निकाली थी भर्ती

छत्तीसगढ़ में आबकारी उपनिरीक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया विवादों में घिर गई है। चयन प्रक्रिया के खिलाफ दो अभ्यर्थियों ने बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की है। इसमें शारीरिक मापदंडों के आधार पर उम्मीदवारी से वंचित किए जाने को चुनौती दी गई है। छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग (CGPSC) के खिलाफ याचिका दायर में अभी सुनवाई होना बाकी है।

रुद्री, धमतरी निवासी आदित्य कुमार एक्का और ग्राम बोदा डीह, बलौदा बाजार निवासी तोप लाल सिदार ने याचिका दायर की है। इसमें बताया गया है कि छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग ने 10 अक्टूबर 2018 को आबकारी उप निरीक्षक के 22 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया था। इसके बाद 28 मई 2019 को आयोग ने इसमें संशोधन करते हुए पद की संख्या बढ़ा कर 40 कर दी।

आबकारी आयुक्त ने दोनों अभ्यर्थियों की उम्मीदवारी निरस्त कर दी
इस भर्ती परीक्षा में दोनों अभ्यर्थी सफल रहे तो आबकारी आयुक्त रायपुर कार्यालय ने इन्हें शारीरिक मापदंडों के परीक्षण व दस्तावेजों के सत्यापन के लिए 6 मई 2020 को बुलाया। इनका जरूरी परिक्षण कर वापस भेज दिया गया। बाद में 29 मई 2020 को आबकारी आयुक्त ने दोनों की उम्मीदवारी निरस्त कर दी। कारण स्पष्ट करते हुए बताया गया कि इनकी ऊंचाई निर्धारित मानदंडों के अनुसार नहीं है।

याचिका में कहा गया गलत तरीके ये नाप ली गई
शासन ने 165 सेंटीमीटर ऊंचाई तय किया है, जबकि इन दोनों की ऊंचाई परीक्षण के समय 164 सेंटीमीटर मापी गई। इसलिए यह योग्य नहीं हैं। याचिका में साफ किया है कि याचिकाकर्ताओं की ऊंचाई 165 सेंटीमीटर ही है, लेकिन गलत तरीके से माप लेने पर यह 164 सेंटीमीटर आई है जो अवैधानिक है। इस मामले में अभी सुनवाई की तारीख हाईकोर्ट में निर्धारित नहीं की है।

