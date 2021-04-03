पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका:रायपुर और बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी कर रही प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन; कोर्ट ने पूछा- क्या शासकीय कंपनी के गठन को रद्द कर सकते हैं

बिलासपुर16 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में रायपुर और बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के कार्यों को चुनौती देते हुए जनहित याचिका लगाई गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में रायपुर और बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के कार्यों को चुनौती देते हुए जनहित याचिका लगाई गई है।
  • याचिकाकर्ता ने दोनों स्मार्ट सिटी के काम को दी है चुनौती
  • हाईकोर्ट ने जवाब देने के लिए एक सप्ताह का दिया है समय

रायपुर स्मार्ट सिटी और बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के खिलाफ छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दाखिल की गई है। इस पर कोर्ट ने सवाल पूछा है, क्या जनहित याचिका के माध्यम से कंपनी अधिनयम के तहत गठित शासकीय कंपनी को चुनौती दी जा सकती है। क्या कोर्ट शासकीय कंपनी के गठन को रद्द कर सकता है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई एक सप्ताह बाद होगी।

दरअसल, अधिवक्ता विनय दुबे ने अधिवक्ता सुदीप श्रीवास्तव के माध्यम से हाईकोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की है। इसमें बताया गया है कि बिलासपुर और रायपुर नगर निगम में 2016 से स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड नामकी सरकारी कंपनी कार्यरत है। इन कंपनियों ने निगम क्षेत्र के एक बड़े हिस्से में सभी प्रकार के प्रशासनिक और आर्थिक अधिकारों को अपने हाथ में ले लिया गया है।

निर्वाचित संस्था और पदाधिकारी को बाइपास करके काम कर रहीं
विकास कार्यों से संबंधित कोई भी फाइल किसी भी निर्वाचित संस्था या व्यक्ति तक नहीं जाती है। नगर पालिका निगम में 1956 अधिनियम के अनुसार मेयर, मेयर इन काउंसिल, सामान्य सभा और सभापति को अलग-अलग शक्तियां प्राप्त हैं। इसके बाद भी सभी को बाइपास कर दोनों कंपनियां अपने बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर के निर्णय अनुसार कार्य कर रही हैं। इनमें कोई भी निर्वाचित व्यक्ति नहीं हैं।

संविधान के बुनियादी ढांचे का उल्लंघन कर रही हैं कंपनियां
अधिवक्ता सुदीप श्रीवास्तव ने चीफ जस्टिस पी.आर रामचंद्र मेनन और जस्टिस पीपी साहू की खंडपीठ को बताया कि भारतीय संविधान के अनुसार, 74वें संशोधन के बाद निर्वाचित नगर निगम एक संवैधानिक संस्था है। इसके लिए छत्तीसगढ़ में 1956 का अधिनियम भी प्रभावशील है। सभी प्रावधानों के उल्लंघन कर बिलासपुर और रायपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड कंपनियां कार्य कर रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें