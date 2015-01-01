पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट:अवमानना मामलों में कार्रवाई और गाइड लाइन जारी करने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • जस्टिस पी. सैम कोशी की बेंच में हुई याचिका पर सुनवाई

हाईकोर्ट ने अवमानना मामलों में प्रभावी कार्रवाई और 7 बिंदु गाइड लाइन जारी करने की मांग वाली रिट याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। इससे पहले विशेष अभ्यावेदन प्रस्तुत किया गया था, जिसे रजिस्ट्रार जनरल ने नस्तीबद्ध कर दिया था। सुनवाई जस्टिस पी. सैम कोशी की बेंच में हुई। अधिवक्ता संतोष पांडेय ने भारत संघ, छत्तीसगढ़ शासन व उच्च न्यायालय को पक्षकार बनाते हुए रिट याचिका दायर की। उन्होंने 20 जनवरी 2020 को अभ्यावेदन प्रस्तुत किया था, जिसे रजिस्ट्रार जनरल ने खारिज कर दिया है। याचिका में कहा कि प्रदेश के अफसर हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों की खुलेआम अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। हाईकोर्ट में 2015 से दिसंबर 2019 तक अवमानना के 4591 मामले पेश और उसमें 4124 मामले निराकृत किए गए। वर्ष 2020 सितंबर तक 1350 मामले पेंडिंग हैं। याचिकाकर्ताओं को हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से राहत तो मिल जा रही है, पर आदेशों के पालन करने में विभाग और अफसर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। आदेशों के पालन किए जाने का कोई निश्चित नियम, गाइड लाइन, मापदंड नहीं होने से अफसरों पर कार्यवाही नहीं हो पा रही। हाईकोर्ट के ज्यादातर केसों में राज्य सरकार पक्षकार होती है। सरकारी विभागों में गलत फैसले के खिलाफ याचिकाओं में हाईकोर्ट प्रक्रिया लंबित रहने के दौरान पक्षकार को अंतरिम राहत या आदेश पर रोक लगा दी जाती है, लेकिन अफसर जानते हुए भी हाईकोर्ट के आदेश की अनदेखी कर जाते हैं। जबकि अवमानना मामले हाईकोर्ट की दंड शक्ति और अस्मिता से जुड़ा है। पिछले 3 वर्षों में 63 फीसदी अवमानना मामलों में वृद्धि हुई है। हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य के मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी तक को तलब किया है। इसके बाद भी व्यवस्था में बदलाव नहीं हो पा रहा।

निस्तारण में सावधानियां नहीं बरती जा रही हैं
हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान कहा गया कि अवमानना मामलों के निस्तारण में सावधानियां नहीं बरती जा रही हैं। इस स्थिति का लाभ अवमाननाकर्ता अधिकारियों को मिलता है। पीड़ित हतोत्साहित होते हैं, उनके विधिमान्य प्रत्याशाओं का हनन होता है, और ज्यादा वादकारी स्थितियां उत्पन्न होती हैं। अवमानना मामलों के निस्तारण के लिए गाइड लाइन जारी की जा सकती है और इसे हाईकोर्ट रूल्स 2007 में जगह दी जा सकती है, जिससे हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों का पालन करवाया जा सके।

