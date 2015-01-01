पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अरपा किनारे रोड निर्माण:तीसरे टेंडर में 1 कंपनी योग्य कोर्ट में याचिका, जवाब मांगा

बिलासपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड द्वारा पार्थ कंपनी को टेंडर प्रक्रिया से बाहर करने के मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने जवाब मांगा

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल की घोषणा पर इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक रोड एवं नाला निर्माण के लिए बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रयत्नशील है और लगातार टेंडर कराया जा रहा है। तीसरे टेंडर की मंगलवार को फिजिकल बीड खोली गई। इसमें दिनेशचंद्र अग्रवाल इन्फ्राकान प्रायवेट लिमिटेड के टेंडर को पहली जांच में योग्य बताया गया। अभी टेक्निकल, दस्तावेजों की जांच तथा अन्य प्रक्रियाएं होना बाकी है। दूसरा टेंडर डालने वाली रायपुर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को पहले ही प्रतिबंधित करने की जानकारी दी जा रही है, इसलिए अब एक ही कंपनी के दस्तावेज की जांच हो रही है। इधर उक्त कार्य के दूसरे टेंडर से पार्थ कंपनी को स्मार्ट सिटी प्रबंधन द्वारा बाहर करने पर दायर याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने स्मार्ट सिटी से जवाब मांगा है।

जानिए टेंडर विवाद क्या
इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक सिक्सलेन व नदी के उस पार सरकंडा की ओर फोरलेन रोड व नाला निर्माण के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने 94 करोड़ की योजना के लिए पहला टेंडर जारी किया। इसका सही प्रतिसाद नहीं आने पर कई बार टेंडर निरस्त कर दिया गया। अब नया टेंडर बुलाया गया ,जिसमें पार्थ ओफ्लिंक्स कम्पनी ने भी हिस्सा लिया। शुरुआत में इस कम्पनी को टेंडर दिया जा रहा था बाद में इसे तकनीकी आधार पर निरस्त कर दिया गया ।इससे क्षुब्ध होकर पार्थ कम्पनी ने हाईकोर्ट में रिट पिटिशन लगाई। इस मामले में चीफ जस्टिस व जस्टिस पी पी साहू की डीबी में सुनवाई की गई। याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से कहा गया कि हमें सुनवाई का अवसर दिए बिना प्रक्रिया से बाहर किया गया है ,जबकि आवश्यक टर्म्स कन्डीशन की जानकारी प्रतिवादी को पहले ही दी जा चुकी थी। मामले में दोनों पक्षों की ओर से पूरी सुनवाई होने के बाद हाईकोर्ट ने प्रतिवादी स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड को नोटिस जारी
कर समुचित जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के आदेश दिए।

