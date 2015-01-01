पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नकली पिस्टल अड़ाकर लूटपाट करने वाले को पेट्रोल पंप कर्मियों ने पकड़ा

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नकली पिस्टल अड़ाकर लूटपाट करने वाले दो में से एक को पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारियों ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया, उसके साथी की तलाश जारी है। घटना 14 दिसंबर की रात करीब 11 बजे सिरगिट्‌टी क्षेत्र में हुई। बाइक से दो युवक गुंबर पेट्रोल पंप में पेट्रोल डलवाने पहुंचे थे। इस बीच पीछे बाइक के पीछे बैठा युवक अचानक पिस्टल निकाल लिया और ड्यूटी में तैनात सूरज भान केंवट पर अड़ाकर गल्ले से 4 हजार रुपए लेकर भागने लगा। सूरजभान ने अपने साथी सुनील ध्रुव के साथ मिलकर उसे पकड़ लिया और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया था। पूछताछ करने पर उसने नाम नरेश कुमार पांडेय 24 वर्ष बताया। वह महाराणा प्रताप नगर तिफरा का रहने वाला है। लूट करने के लिए अपने साथी सोनू यादव उर्फ ईश्वर के साथ पेट्रोल पंप में आया था। पुलिस दूसरे आरोपी की तलाश में है। उसके कब्जे से लूटे गए रुपए व नकली पिस्टल बरामद कर ली गई है।

