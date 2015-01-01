पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:खेत से धान की फसल ले जाने से मना करने पर डंडे व बेल्ट से पिटाई

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खेत से धान ले जाने से मना करने पर आरोपियों ने मिलकर किसान पर हमला कर दिया। उनकी डंडे व बेल्ट से जमकर पिटाई की गई। घटना मस्तूरी थाना क्षेत्र की है। ग्राम सरगवां निवासी सूरज कुर्रे पिता स्व. ठेलाउराम कुर्रे गांव में खेती किसानी करते हैं। उनका बहराखार में खेत हैं। इसमें लगे धान को उन्होंने कटवाया था। उसी की रखवाली करने 3 दिसंबर की सुबह 8 बजे घर से गए थे। करीब 10 बजे कुछ जानवर खेत में घुस गए। उन्हें भगाने के लिए सूरज दूर चले गए। वापस आकर मेड़ में पानी पी रहे थे। इसी बीच खेत के अंदर हेमेंद्र व अन्य धान को उठा रहे थे। मना किया तो वहां से चले गए। कुछ देर बाद करीब 2.30 बजे हेमेंद्र का बेटा साहिल उसका चाचा छोटू व कमोद तीनों आकर धान ले जाने से मना करने की बात पर गाली गलौज करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देने लगे और तीनों ने मिलकर सूरज की डंडा, बेल्ट से मारपीट की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें