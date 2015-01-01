पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:लाठीकांड पर राजनीति, 5 चुनाव बाद भी जांच अधूरी

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने मामले की जांच तीन माह में करने के दिए थे निर्देश

सामने विधानसभा चुनाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए कांग्रेस पार्टी ने दबाव बनाने के लिए तत्कालीन मंत्री अमर अग्रवाल के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोला। मंत्री के बयान में कांग्रेसजनों के लिए कचरा शब्द के इस्तेमाल से वे भड़के। कथित तौर पर मंत्री के घर पर कांग्रेसियों ने 18 सितंबर को कचरा फेंका और उसके बाद पुलिस ने कांग्रेस भवन में कांग्रेस नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं पर ताबड़तोड़ लाठियां बरसाई। इस मामले की दंडाधिकारी जांच के आदेश हुए। इसके बाद विधानसभा चुनाव हुए और लाठीकांड में सबसे ज्यादा घायल होने वाले कांग्रेस नेता अटल श्रीवास्तव को टिकट नहीं मिलने पर उनके समर्थकों ने कांग्रेस भवन में धरना दिया। लोकसभा टिकट अटल को दी गई। हालांकि वे चुनाव हार गए। इधर इसके बाद नगर निगम और जिला पंचायत के भी चुनाव हुए और कांग्रेस जीत दर्ज करने सफल रही। मरवाही उप चुनाव भी चल रहा है और वोटिंग के बाद 10 नवंबर के नतीजे पर सभी की नजर हैं। कयास व अटकलों का बाजार गर्म है। 10 नवंबर के बाद यह चुनाव भी हो जाएगा लेकिन लाठीकांड की जांच पूरी नहीं हुई। 23 अक्टूबर तक का शेड्यूल जांच अधिकारी ने बनाया लेकिन प्रतिपरीक्षण में न डॉक्टर पहुंचे और न नेता। पुलिस के अफसर भी नहीं आए। इस मामले में हो रही देर के लिए यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि जानबूझकर इसमें रुचि नहीं ली जा रही है। कहा तो यह भी जा रहा है कि इसके पीछे जातिवाद भी एक वजह है। यदि रुचि ली गई होती तो अब तक जांच पूरी हो गई होती। यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि चूंकि अब इस लाठीकांड से किसी को कोई लाभ नहीं होना है, इसलिए भी रुचि नहीं ली जा रही है।

तीन माह में करनी थी जांच दो साल से ज्यादा हो गए
कांग्रेस के बढ़ते विरोध के बाद तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री डॉ.रमन सिंह ने तीन माह मे मामले की जांच करने के निर्देश दिए। अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर बीएस उइके को जांच का जिम्मा सौंपा गया। तीन माह में जांच पूरी नहीं हुई और जांच अधिकारी ने चुनाव में काम का बोझ ज्यादा होने के कारण तीन माह का अतिरिक्त समय मांगा जो उन्हें मिल गया। फिर तो कभी समय पर न सुनवाई हुई और न प्रतिपरीक्षण। नौ समन मिलने के बाद तो एएसपी नीरज चंद्राकर आए थे।

