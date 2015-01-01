पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हवाई सुविधा जन आंदोलन:प्रदीप शर्मा ने कहा- महानगरों तक शुरू कराएंगे

बिलासपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हवाई सुविधा जन आंदोलन के धरना कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार प्रदीप शर्मा और प्रदेश लोकतांत्रिक जनता दल के अध्यक्ष मनमोहन अग्रवाल शामिल हुए। प्रदीप शर्मा ने कहा कि 19 वर्ष राज्य निर्माण के हो चुके हैं परन्तु तीन करोड़ की आबादी वाले इस राज्य में केवल एक व्यवसायिक एयरपोर्ट है और इससे छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य का सर्वागीण विकास रुका है। वे स्वयं रतनुपर अंचल के निवासी है और बिलासपुर उनका भी अपना शहर है।

यहां के कई छात्र बाहर के राज्यों से आकर यहां पढ़ रहे हैं और रायपुर होकर फ्लाइट पकड़ने से उतना ही समय लगता है जितना समय ट्रेन से लगता है। बिलासपुर से फ्लाइट होने पर वे एक ही दिन में घर जाकर वापस आ सकते हैं, साथ ही इन्टर व्यू वगैरह के लिए भी आना-जाना आसान हो जाएगा। बिलासपुर में अंग्रेजों के समय से आकाश में हवाई जहाज गुलान बाटी करते आये है और यहां के हवाई अड्डे रायपुर के हवाई अड्डे से भी पुराने है।

वर्तमान में भूपेश बघेल की सरकार बिलासपुर के साथ न्याय करने के लिए पूरी तरह तत्पर है। और हर स्तर पर प्रयास कर बिलासपुर से महानगरों तक सीधी हवाई सेवा प्रारंभ कराई जाएगी। इस दौरान मनोज तिवारी, बब्बी भंडारी, सुदीप श्रीवास्तव, बद्री यादव, राकेश शर्मा, भुनेश्वर शर्मा, कमल सिंग ठाकुर, केशव गोरख, अभिषेक चौबे आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें