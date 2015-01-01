पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर विवाद:अरपा किनारे रोड निर्माण के लिए अब तीसरे टेंडर की तैयारी

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • इम्पॉवरमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में विचार बाद होगा निर्णय

अरपा के दोनों किनारे इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक 1800-1800 मीटर सड़क और नाली निर्माण का टेंडर विवाद थमता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। बड़े ठेकेदारों की आपसी प्रतिस्पर्धा के चलते फिलहाल मामला कोर्ट में है। जिस कंपनी का एल 1 आया है, उसके विरुद्ध रायपुर कंस्ट्रक्शन ने कमियां निकालते हुए टेंडर प्रक्रिया पर सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है। खबर है कि बिलासपुर स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अफसर विवाद लंबा खिंचते देख टेंडर निरस्त कर नए सिरे से टेंडर कराने पर आमादा हैं। इसके निर्णय के लिए जल्द ही इम्पॉवरमेंट कमेटी की बैठक बुलाकर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो अरपा की एक महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना का काम डेढ़ महीने के लिए और आगे बढ़ जाएगा। बता दें कि नदी किनारे रोड और नाली निर्माण के लिए निगम प्रशासन ने ऐन बारिश से पहले तिलकनगर से गोंड़पारा, शनिचरी तक 500 परिवारों को हटाकर जमीन खाली कराई थी ।8 जून से 24 जून तक लगातार चले अभियान के दौरान झुग्गीवासियों को बेदखल करने प्रशासन ने पुलिस बल का सहारा लिया।
विवाद से बचने तीसरे टेंडर का विकल्प : नदी किनारे रोड व नाली निर्माण के लिए पहला टेंडर 9 जून को बुलाया गया। दूसरी बार 25 जुलाई को टेंडर बुलाया गया। टेंडर की प्राइस बीड खुलने के बाद इसके पहले कि रेट फाइनल होते एल 1 कंपनी की योग्यता पर दूसरी कंपनी ने आपत्ति उठा दी। अफसर पशोपेश में हैं कि यदि मामला कोर्ट में लंबा खिंचा तो कार्य में देरी होगी।

इंजीनियरों की कार्यशैली पर सवाल
रोड निर्माण के लिए छह कंपनियों ने टेंडर डाला था। इसमें से दो कंपनियों की दरें खोली गईं। इंदिरा सेतु से शनिचरी रपटा तक 49.44 करोड़ के सिक्सलेन रोड के लिए इंदौर के प्रकाश एशफाल्टिंग्स एंड टॉल हाइवेज इंडिया लिमिटेड ने 0.92 फीसदी तथा अहमदाबाद के दिनेश चंद्र आर अग्रवाल इन्फ्राकॉन प्रायवेट लिमिटेड ने एसओआर रेट से 4.18 फीसदी अधिक दर भरा। इसी प्रकार सरकंडा की ओर 45.16 करोड़ के फोरलेन रोड के निर्माण के लिए प्रकाश एसफाल्टिंग्स ने 1.02 फीसदी बिलो तथा दिनेशचंद्र आर अग्रवाल ने 4.15 फीसदी अधिक दर भरा है। रायपुर कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी लिमिटेड जीई रोड रायपुर ने प्रकाश एसफाल्टिंग्स द्वारा एनेक्जर 4 के अंतर्गत चाही गई जानकारी नहीं भरने तथा टेंडर में त्रुटिपूर्ण जानकारी देने आदि पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि निगम के जिन वरिष्ठ इंजीनियरों को टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कराने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है, उन्होंने फिजिकल और टेक्निकल वेरिफिकेशन में कथित कमियों की ओर ध्यान क्यों नहीं दिया? जिसके कारण पूरी प्रक्रिया को लेकर विवाद कोर्ट की दहलीज पर पहुंच गया।

अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ
"नदी किनारे रोड निर्माण के लिए टेंडर डालने वाली कंपनियों के कार्य, अनुभव तथा उनके सर्टिफिकेट आदि के बारे में वेरिफिकेशन चल रहा है। इसलिए दर फाइनल नहीं की गई। कंपनियों के दस्तावेजों में कोई कमी होगी तो टेंडर निरस्त किया जा सकता है। इसके बारे में अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है।"
-प्रभाकर पांडेय एमडी, सीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी

