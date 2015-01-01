पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवाई सेवा:बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट के थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लिए तैयारी शुरू

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • सर्व रिपोर्ट के बाद डीजीसीए को भेजा जाएगा लाइसेंस का आवेदन, लगातार चल रही कार्यवाही

बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट में निर्माण का काम अब 10 फीसदी ही बाकी रह गया है। जो काम बाकी है उनसे हवाई सेवा शुरू करने में कोई बाधा उत्पन्न नहीं होगी। इंतजार सिर्फ एलओसी रिपोर्ट की है जिसके आते ही आवेदन कर दिया जाएगा, लेकिन उसके पहले की दस्तावेजी तैयारी में एयरपोर्ट प्रबंधन जुटा हुआ है। इसके लिए ढेर सारे दस्तावेज तैयार किए जाएंगे। बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट के लिए डीजीसीए की ओर से अभी 2सी लाइसेंस मिला हुआ है। इस लाइसेंस का 6 दिसंबर को ही 2022 तक के लिए रिनुवल किया गया है। लेकिन अब बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट को थ्री सी लाइसेंस की आवश्यकता है। इस लाइसेंस की आवश्यकता के मुताबिक एयरपोर्ट को तैयार कर लिया गया है। इंडिया एविएशन कंपनी के सीईओ सहित उनके अन्य अफसरों ने इसका निरीक्षण भी कर लिया है। कंपनी सर्वे रिपोर्ट एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया को सौंपेगी। सर्वे रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट के लिए थ्री सी लाइसेंस के लिए डायरेक्टर को आवेदन करना होगा। इस आवेदन के बाद डीजीसीए के पदाधिकारियों का एयरपोर्ट दौरा होगा फिर मंजूरी मिलेगी।

हवाई सेवा की मांग पीएम तक पहुंचाने राज्यपाल का आश्वासन
राज्यपाल अनुसुईया उइके से राजभवन में हवाई सुविधा जन संघर्ष समिति बिलासपुर के प्रतिनिधिमण्डल ने मुलाकात की एवं उनकी बातें विस्तार से सुनने के बाद उनकी मांगों को प्रधानमंत्री व विमानन मंत्री तक पहुंचाने का आश्वासन दिया। समिति के सदस्यों ने उन्हें ज्ञापन सौंपा। सुदीप श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में मुलाकात करने गए सदस्यों ने बताया कि वर्तमान में बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट का रनवे 1500 मीटर है, परन्तु बोईंग/एयरबस हेतु 2300 मीटर का रनवे चाहिए। इसके लिए भारतीय सेना द्वारा अधिग्रहित की गई भूमि में से बिलासपुर एयरपोर्ट रनवे विस्तार हेतु भूमि केन्द्र सरकार को दी जा सकती है और इसके बदले में सेना को अन्य भूमि दी जा सकती है। प्रतिनिधिमण्डल में महेश दुबे, सुशांत शुक्ला, देवेन्द्र सिंह ठाकुर, मनोज श्रीवास एवं अशोक भंडारी शामिल थे।

