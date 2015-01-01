पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:गुरु घासीदास के नाम पर पुरस्कार बंद, सरकार के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन आज

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा मंगलवार को दोपहर 2 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक नेहरू चौक पर राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन कर महामहिम राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौपेंगे। भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष घनश्याम रात्रे, मोर्चा महामंत्री योगेश बोले, पृथ्वीपाल राय ने बताया कि जब से छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य का निर्माण हुआ है तब से राज्य सरकार अलंकार पुरस्कार आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के द्वारा संत शिरोमणि गुरु घासीदास बाबा के नाम पर सम्मान स्वरूप अलंकार पुरस्कार सामाजिक चेतना एवं सामाजिक न्याय के लिए दिया जाता रहा है, परन्तु कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा यह पुरस्कार अभी तक नहीं दिया है जिसके विरोध में धरना आयोजित किया जा रहा है। धरना प्रदर्शन में नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक, पूर्व मंत्री अमर अग्रवाल , सांसद अरुण साव, भूपेन्द्र सवन्नी भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री, डॉ.कृष्णमूर्ति बांधी विधायक मस्तूरी, रजनीश सिंह विधायक बेलतरा, रामदेव कुमावत जिलाध्यक्ष भाजपा, घनश्याम कौशिक जिला महामंत्री भाजपा, मोहित जायसवाल जिला महामंत्री भाजपा, कृष्णकुमार कौशिक अनु.जाति मोर्चा जिला प्रभारी, एस.कुमार मनहर जिला मंत्री भाजपा, महेश चंद्रिकापुरे, अनु.जाति मोर्चा प्रदेश कोषाध्यक्ष उपस्थित रहेंगे।

