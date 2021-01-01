पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मायूसी:लोको खोली एंट्री गेट और दूसरी सुविधाओं के लिए रेलवे को नहीं मिले 10 करोड़

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • चुचुहियापारा छोर पर नया स्टेशन तैयार करने की थी प्लानिंग, पैसों के अभाव में सीमित काम करवा रहे रेलवे अधिकारी

रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने एक साल पहले योजना बनाई। चुचुहियापारा छोर पर नया एंट्री गेट बनाने की। आम लोगों और यात्रियों को दूसरी तरह की कई सुविधाएं देने की। इसके लिए रेलवे बोर्ड को 10 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव भी भेजा गया। लेकिन फिलहाल इसे बोर्ड ने स्वीकृत नहीं किया है। इसके कारण ही स्थानीय रेल अधिकारी सीमित सुविधाओं में उस तरफ के एंट्री गेट की तैयारियां करवा रहे हैं, पहले ज्यादा सहूलियत देने का वादा किया गया था। तब दावा किया गया था कि लोको खोली एंड पर बनने वाले नए प्रवेश द्वार की नई बिल्डिंग में टिकट काउंटर, रिजर्वेशन काउंटर, प्रतीक्षालय, लिफ्ट, एसकेलेटर, शौचालय व सामने के हिस्से में पार्किंग होगी। एक स्टेशन में जो चीजें चाहिए वे सब होंगी। एसकेलेटर व सीढ़ियों के अलावा रैंप भी होगा ताकि दिव्यांग को किसी तरह से परेशानी न हो। कुल मिलाकर जो मुखड़ा फिलहाल रेलवे स्टेशन का है, उसे लगभग दूसरे छोर पर बनाने की पूरी तैयारी थी। इसके उलट रेलवे बोर्ड ने उस रेलवे के उस प्रस्ताव पर फिलहाल ध्यान नहीं दिया, जिसे लेकर स्थानीय रेल अधिकारी उत्साहित दिख रहे थे। इसी का नतीजा है कि चुचुहियापारा छोर पर सिर्फ एंट्री गेट, बुकिंग काउंटर और पार्किंग बनाकर ही मामले को खत्म करने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। फुटओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण जारी है। यह फाइनल नहीं हो पाया है। इसके अलावा दूसरे छोर पर कुछ बिल्डिंग निर्माण के दावे हैं, जिसे जल्द पूरा होने की बात कही जा रही है।

इन गांवों को सुविधा देने तैयार हुई थी योजना
सिरगिट्टी, चुचुहियापारा, नयापारा, जीनत विहार, नजर लाल पारा, फदहाखार, महमंद, धूमा, सिलपहरी, बन्नाक, नगपुरा सहित आसपास क्षेत्र के 20 से अधिक छोटे गांव के ग्रामीणों को ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए बिलासपुर आना पड़ता है। एक ही तरफ से प्रवेश होने से टिकट के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ती थी। कभी-कभी तो ट्रेनें भी छूट जाती थीं। इससे परेशानी होती है। इससे ही निजात दिलाने के लिए योजना तैयारी की गई थी।

यह सुविधाएं नहीं मिलेगी
रेलवे अधिकारियों ने दावा किया था कि लोको खोली की तरफ बनने वाले एंट्री गेट में वह सारी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। इनमें एक्सलरेटर, टिकट चेकिंग के लिए स्कैनिंग मशीन समेत अन्य की बात कही गई थी। पर फिलहाल रेलवे बोर्ड से पैसों की मंजूरी नहीं मिली है जिसके कारण ही इन सहूलियत पर विराम लगा दिया गया है।

4 साल से चल रही थी प्लानिंग
साल दो हजार सत्रह अट्ठारह में इसकी योजना तैयार की थी। रेलवे बोर्ड को इसकी मंजूरी के लिए तब भी भेजा गया था लेकिन उसे नामंजूर कर दिया गया। 2 साल पहले बोर्ड के बड़े अफसर जब मुआयना करने आए तब तत्कालीन डीआरएम ने उनका ध्यान इस की ओर आकृष्ट कराया और तब यह बड़ी योजना तैयार हो हुई थी।

कोरोना के चलते बजट मंजूर नहीं हो पाया है
"हमने चुचुहियापारा छोर पर एंट्री गेट सहित अन्य कामों के लिए रेलवे बोर्ड को 10 करोड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा था। कोरोना और दूसरी दिक्कतों के चलते यह नहीं मिला है। फिर भी हम लोगों की राहत के लिए वहां काम करवा रहे हैं।"
-पुलकित सिंघल, सीनियर डीसीएम

