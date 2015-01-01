पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:इमलीपारा रोड की 92 दुकानें किनारे शिफ्ट करने रायशुमारी

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • व्यापारी एवं निगम अफसरों की बैठक, इमलीपारा रोड के एप्रोच को चौड़ा करने दुकानें हटाई जाएंगी

बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक की समस्या हल करने इमलीपारा रोड के एप्रोच के पास निर्मित 92 दुकानें हटाने तथा दुकानदारों को नए कांप्लेक्स में शिफ्ट करने, निर्माण अवधि तक उन्हें मुरारका कांप्लेक्स के किनारे अस्थाई शेड बनाकर देने के मुद्दे पर व्यापारियों और निगम अधिकारियों के बीच मंगलवार को हुई बैठक सकारात्मक रही। अधिकांश व्यापारियों ने निगम की योजना के प्रति सहमति जताई है पर कई लोगों ने आजीविका का संकट उत्पन्न होने की भी चिंता जाहिर की। बैठक में बस स्टैंड व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष जसपाल अजमानी, सचिव परस बजाज, दिनेश मटोलिया, सतीश अग्रवाल, ओम पांडेय, हितेश सिंह, सुशील श्यामनानी, अजय ठाकरे सहित 50 से अधिक व्यापारी शामिल हुए। वहीं निगम की ओर से महापौर रामशरण यादव, सभापति शेख नजीरुद्दीन, कमिश्नर प्रभाकर पांडेय, गोपाल सिंह ठाकुर, बाजार प्रभारी अनिल सिंह, जुगल सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

जानिए बस स्टैंड चौक पर निगम की क्या है योजना : बस स्टैंड चौक पर ट्रैफिक की समस्या हल करने वाहनों की रेलमपेल, हार्न का शोर तभी थमेगा, जब ट्रैफिक स्मूद होगा। इसके लिए इमलीपारा रोड पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट करने के लिए इमलीपारा रोड के एप्रोच में बनी दुकानें हटाकर किनारे कांप्लेक्स बनाया जाकर दुकानें वहां शिफ्ट की जाएंगी। लैंड स्केपिंग, पार्किंग और दूसरी सहूलियतों पर 8.50 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। इसका व्यय भार स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड उठाएगी। दुकानदारों से आबंटन पश्चात शासकीय दर पर प्रिमियम लिया जाएगा।

दुकानदारों से 20 नवंबर तक सहमति मांगी

"बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक की समस्या हल करने के लिए इमलीपारा रोड के एप्रोच को चौड़ा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए इमलीपारा रोड पर निगम द्वारा आबंटित दुकानें हटाई जाएगी। दुकानदारों को दाईं ओर कांप्लेक्स बनाकर दुकानें आबंटित की जाएंगी। इसके लिए अधिकांश व्यापारियों ने सहमति जताई। 20 नवंबर तक दुकानदारों से सहमति मांगी गई है। दुकानों का आबंटन सहमति के क्रम से किया जाएगा।"
-प्रभाकर पांडेय, कमिश्नर नगर निगम

व्यापारी दुविधा में, कांप्लेक्स बनने तक क्या होगा : व्यापारी निगम की योजना से सहमत तो हैं, परंतु दुविधा है कि कांप्लेक्स निर्माण तक उनके कारोबार का क्या होगा? बस स्टैंड व्यापारी संघ के सचिव परस बजाज का कहना है निगम ने दुकानें हटाकर कांप्लेक्स निर्माण में 6 से 8 महीने लगने की बात कही है। इस बीच उनके जीविकोपार्जन की समस्या रहेगी। अस्थाई शे़ड देने की बात कही गई है।

