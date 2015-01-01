पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़झाला:प्राइवेट की सीट बेचने फर्जी नाम से किया पंजीयन

बिलासपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • यूनिवर्सिटी ने फर्जी नाम, नंबर को हटाया, अब एक नंबर से एक छात्र ही कर पाएगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी यूनिवर्सिटी ने प्राइवेट छात्रों के नामांकन और परीक्षा फार्म भरने के लिए पोर्टल खोला है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने इस बार कहा है कि जिस कॉलेज में जितनी नियमित सीट है, उतने ही प्राइवेट छात्रों का एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। जबकि इस बार छात्रों की संख्या ज्यादा है। क्योंकि हर साल जो रिजल्ट 50 से 60 प्रतिशत आता है, पर इस बार 80 से 90 प्रतिशत आ गया है। ज्यादा छात्र पास हुए हैं। वहीं नियमित कक्षाओं में भी इस बार सभी छात्र एडमिशन नहीं ले पाए हैं। अटल यूनिवर्सिटी की नियमित की स्नातक में 15 हजार से ज्यादा सीटें बची हैं। इस कारण प्राइवेट कक्षाओं में एडमिशन लेने वाले छात्रों की संख्या ज्यादा है। जबकि कॉलेजों में सीटें सीमित हैं। अब ऐसे में इसका फायदा उठाने और सीटों को बेचने की तैयारी कैफे के द्वारा की जा रही है। पोर्टल खुलने के पहले ही दिन शहर के बड़े कॉलेज और मुंगेली व पीपरतराई के शासकीय कॉलेजों में कुछ लोगों द्वारा फर्जी नंबर और फर्जी नाम, जन्मतिथि से पंजीयन कर सीटों को रोक लिया। पंजीयन ए, बी, सी, डी के नाम और जन्मतिथि में 2020 डालकर कर किया गया है। जो यूनिवर्सिटी का पोर्टल नहीं पकड़ पाया है। इस फर्जीवाड़े के कारण जो उपयुक्त छात्र हैं, उन्हें मौका नहीं मिल रहा है। इसके लेकर अभाविप ने यूनिवर्सिटी में शिकायत की। यूनिवर्सिटी को जानकारी लगने के बाद फर्जी नंबर व नामों को पोर्टल से हटा दिया है। ज्ञापन सौंपने में योगानंद साहू, आयुष तिवारी, कुशाल यादव, निखिल कौशिक, अभिषेक केशरवानी आदि मौजूद रहे।

एक बार फार्म भरने के बाद छात्र उसमें बदलाव नहीं कर सकेगा
अटल यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रभारी कुलसचिव डॉ. एचएस होता ने बताया कि मामले की जानकारी लगते ही साफ्टवेयर बदल दिया गया है। जिन छात्रों ने फर्जी नामांकन किया था, उसे हटा दिया गया है। अब एक नंबर से एक ही छात्र पंजीयन कर पाएगा। इसके बाद जब एक बार छात्र फार्म भर देगा तो उसके बाद वह नाम तक नहीं बदल सकता है।

