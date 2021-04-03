पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:11 माह बाद 8 फरवरी से यात्रियों के लिए खुलेंगे रेलवे के रिटायरिंग रूम और डॉरमेट्री, बुकिंग ऑनलाइन

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिलासपुर डिवीजन में पहले शुरू हुई व्यवस्था, जोन के बाकी जगहों पर बाद में बुकिंग

रेलवे स्टेशन से यात्रा करने वाले उन मुसाफिरों के लिए अच्छी खबर है, जिन्हें रिटायरिंग रूम और डॉरमेट्री की सुविधाओं से वंचित होना पड़ रहा था। आईआरसीटीसी ने 8 फरवरी से इन्हें खोलने की तैयारियां कर ली हैं। कोरोना काल में पिछले 11 महीने से यह बंद पड़े थे, जिसके कारण ही इन्हें खोलने से पहले कुछ मरम्मत का काम जारी है। तीन दिन बाद ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करने पर जरूरतमंदों को यह जगह निर्धारित शुल्क में उपलब्ध होने लगेगी। बिलासपुर में सात रिटायरिंग रूम हैं। इनमें दो जगहों पर मरम्मत का काम करवाना है। इसलिए ही इन दोनों रिटायरिंग रूम को फिलहाल बतौर बुकिंग नहीं दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा 23 डॉरमेट्री है। चार डॉरमेट्री का रिनोवेशन जारी है, जिसके कारण 19 डॉरमेट्री ही लोगों को उपलब्ध होगी। 23 मार्च से कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन की घोषणा हो गई थी। और तभी से रेलवे में ट्रेनों के अलावा रिटायरिंग रूम और डॉरमेट्री बंद पड़ी हैं। रेलवे बोर्ड ने इनके नहीं खोलने और कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए थे, जिसके चलते की इसकी व्यवस्था शून्य थी। लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे बाकी स्थानों के अलावा रेलवे में भी स्थितियां सामान्य हो रही हैं। स्पेशल ट्रेनें संचालित हैं। स्टेशन कैंपस में जनाहार केंद्र खुले गए हैं। दावे यह भी किए जा रहे हैं कि फूड स्टॉल और होटल कैंपस में बिठाकर खाने पीने की व्यवस्था भी शुरू करवाई जा रही है। रेलवे ने अब डॉरमेट्री और रिटायरिंग रूम को खाेलने की बात कही है। आईआरसीटीसी ने जल्द ही इसके संचालन की बात कही है। प्रबंधक जेरॉल्ड एस ने बताया कि 8 फरवरी ने ऑनलाइन बुकिंग पर यह यात्रियों को उपलब्ध होने लगेगी।

रायपुर में सर्विस प्रोवाइडर की आनाकानी
आईआरसीटसी ने डारमेट्री और रिटायरिंग रूम को बिलासपुर रायपुर में एक साथ खाेलने की योजना तैयार की थी। ऐन वक्त पर रायपुर के सर्विस प्रोवाइडर ने इसके संचालन को लेकर हाथ खड़े कर दिए, जिसके कारण ही यह व्यवस्था फिलहाल बिलासपुर में शुरू करवाई जा रही है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि बिलासपुर के बाद रायपुर में भी इसकी बुकिंग शुरू होगी। पर फिलहाल इसके लिए तारीख तय नहीं हुई है।

