जांच जारी:लुटेरों को पकड़वाने वालों को 10 हजार रुपए इनाम

बिलासपुर5 घंटे पहले
तखतपुर में टीचर से 60 हजार रुपए छीनने वालों का पता बताने वालों को 10 हजार रुपए इनाम दिया जाएगा। एसपी ने इसकी घोषणा की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि लुटेरों को पकड़वाने वालों का नाम पता गोपनीय रखा जाएगा। तखतपुर में एक दिन पहले बुधवार को रिटायर्ड टीचर अब्बास हिरानी बैंक से रुपए निकालकर घर वापस लौटते समय लूट का शिकार हो गए थे। नकाबपोश लुटेरों ने बैंक के करीब ही उनपर हमला कर 60 हजार रुपए छीन लिया था। तखतपुर पुलिस को अभी तक लुटेरों का सुराग नहीं मिला है। एसपी प्रशांत अग्रवाल ने लुटेरों का पता बताने या उन्हें पकड़वाने वालों को 10 हजार रुपए इनाम देने की घोषणा की है। सीसीटीवी कैमरे से उनकी तस्वीर निकाल कर सार्वजनिक किया है। लुटेरे बाइक में सवार होकर भागते नजर आ रहे हैं। बीच में बैठा व्यक्ति हाथ में डंडा रखे हुए है। एसपी ने इनकी जानकारी संबंधित थाने, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम या फिर खुद उन्हें देने के लिए कहा है।

