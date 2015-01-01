पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जोगी का जाति विवाद:हाईकोर्ट में ऋचा जोगी की जाति मामले पर आज सुनवाई, छत्तीसगढ़ SC/ST संशोधन और जिला समिति के नोटिस को चुनौती

बिलासपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव में नामांकन खारिज किए जाने पर ऋचा जोगी ने याचिका दायर कर छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग नियम 2013 में सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2020 में हुए अनु संशोधन और जिला समिति के नोटिस को चुनौती दी है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की पत्नी ऋचा जोगी ने दायर की है रिट याचिका
  • कांग्रेस पर जाति प्रमाणपत्र रद्द करवाकर मरवाही उपचुनाव लड़ने देने से रोकने का आरोप लगाया

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही की लड़ाई चुनावी मैदान से होते हुए अब बिलासपुर हाईकोर्ट तक पहुंच गई है। उपचुनाव में नामांकन खारिज किए जाने पर ऋचा जोगी ने याचिका दायर कर छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग नियम 2013 में सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2020 में हुए अनु संशोधन और जिला समिति के नोटिस को चुनौती दी है। इस पर सोमवार को सुनवाई होगी।

छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (JCCJ) अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी की पत्नी ऋचा जोगी की याचिका में बताया गया है कि साल 1950 के पहले से उनके पूर्वज मुंगेली के पास ग्राम पेंड्री में निवास करते आए हैं। दस्तावेजों में उनकी गोंड जाति दर्ज है। मामले की सुनवाई चीफ जस्टिस पीआर रामचंद्र मेनन और जस्टिस पीपी साहू की डिवीजन बेंच में होगी। ऋचा जोगी ने कांग्रेस पर विद्वेष की भावना का आरोप लगाया है।

कांग्रेस पर प्रमाणपत्र निलंबित कराने का आरोप लगाया
ऋचा जोगी ने कहा है, उनके पति अमित जोगी और ससुर स्व. अजीत जोगी मरवाही से विधायक रहे हैं। ससुर अजीत जोगी के निधन के कारण मरवाही सीट पर उपचुनाव हुए। आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस ने जाति प्रमाण पत्र को जिला स्तरीय समिति के जरिए निलंबित करा दिया, जिससे चुनाव न लड़ पाएं। उन्होंने पंजीयक कार्यालय से दस्तावेज के लिए समिति से 7 दिन का समय मांगा था। हालांकि स्टाफ कोरोना संक्रमित होने से कार्यालय को बंद कर दिया गया था।

नेताम ने कैविएट फाइल कर जताई थी आशंका
वहीं आदिवासी नेता संतकुमार नेताम ने अपने वकील संदीप दुबे और सुदीप श्रीवास्तव के माध्यम से कैविएट फाइल की थी। इसमें आशंका जताई थी कि ऋचा जोगी अपने जाति के संबंध में मुंगेली जिला जाति छानबीन समिति के नोटिस को चुनौती दे सकती हैं। ऐसे में अगर कोर्ट में याचिका लगाई जाती है तो केविएटर के पक्ष को भी सुना जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें