पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिलासपुर में वारदात:दुकान का ताला तोड़कर चोर ले गए राशन का सामान; जाते हुए ताला लटका गए

बिलासपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में किराना दुकान में घुसे चोरों ने राशन के सामान, सिगरेट और गुटखे के पैकेट पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। साथ ही गल्ले में रखे 6 हजार रुपए भी ले गए।
  • रतनपुर क्षेत्र के धान मंडी के पास की घटना, सुबह दुकान खोलने पहुंचा तो चला पता
  • दुकान के पीछे का दरवाजा खोल वहां से सामान लेकर भाग निकले, 6 हजार कैश भी चोरी

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर में किराना दुकान में घुसे चोरों ने राशन के सामान, सिगरेट और गुटखे के पैकेट पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। साथ ही गल्ले में रखे 6 हजार रुपए भी ले गए। जाते हुए चोरों ने शटर में ताला लटका दिया और पीछे का दरवाजा खोलकर भाग निकले। अगले दिन सुबह दुकानदार जब पहुंचा तो घटना का पता चला। मामला रतनपुर थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कहरापारा निवासी कृष्णचंद कहरा की धान मंडी के सामने मेन रोड पर किराना दुकान है। रोज की तरह रविवार रात करीब 10 बजे पीछे का गेट और सामने का शटर व चैनल गेट बंद कर उसमें ताला लगाकर घर चले गए। अगले दिन सोमवार को जब दुकान खोलने पहुंचे तो देखा कि शटर का ताला टूटा हुआ था और उसी में लटका था। पीछे का दरवाजा भी खुला था।

शक न हो इसलिए दुकान के बाहर शटर में ताला फंसाया
इस पर उन्होंने दुकान के अंदर जाकर देखा तो गुटखे की 4 बोरी, एक पेटी गुड़, एक पेटी रिफाइंड ऑयल, एक बोरी डिटरजेंट पाउडर, 3 बोरी नहाने का साबुन, सिगरेट सहित करीब 40 हजार रुपए का सामान गायब था। वहीं गल्ले में रखे 6 हजार रुपए भी कोई निकाल ले गया था। चोर जाते हुए दुकान के शटर के बाहर ताला भी वैसे ही लटका गए, जिससे किसी को शक न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरुझानों में NDA 128 सीटों के साथ बहुमत के पार, पर राजद बोला- महागठबंधन की सरकार तय है - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें